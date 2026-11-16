NSSF issues urgent directive to employers: How to complete your data update today

Employers must download the Employer Update Form from the NSSF downloads portal and provide their NSSF registration number, business details, KRA PIN, physical location, contact addresses, and designated contact person details.

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has issued a directive requiring all registered employers across Kenya to update their registration details ahead of a major system upgrade.

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The notice, released on November 16, 2026, is aimed at ensuring a seamless transition and accurate data migration as the fund modernizes its digital infrastructure.

In its official communication, the fund emphasized the urgency of the exercise for compliance and record accuracy. “Already registered with NSSF as an employer? Update your details ahead of our system upgrade so we can transfer your records accurately,” the notice stated.

To initiate the update, employers are instructed to download and complete the official Employer Update Form, which is available directly on the fund's website via the NSSF downloads portal.

NSSF Social Security House

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Mandatory information and documentation

When filling out the Employer Update Form, organizations are required to provide specific institutional and contact details to verify their status. According to the directive, the mandatory information includes:

The organization's NSSF employer registration number.

Official business registration details.

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The company's Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) PIN.

Full details of the designated contact persons representing the employer.

The fund also provided clear guidelines for businesses undergoing structural changes. NSSF clarified that any employer changing their registered business name or undergoing a change in management should not use the standard update form. Instead, those entities are required to complete and submit the Employer Application Form (SF 1).

Submission channels

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Once the Employer Update Form is duly completed, employers have multiple options for submission. They can deliver the physical documents in person at their nearest NSSF branch office or at any Huduma Centre nationwide. Alternatively, businesses can submit the forms electronically by emailing them directly to their respective NSSF branches.

To assist employers with digital submissions, the authority highlighted several branch email contacts as examples, including nssf.hillbranch@nssfkenya.co.ke for the Hill Branch, nssf.mtwapa@nssfkenya.co.ke for the Mtwapa Branch, and nssf.garissa@nssfkenya.co.ke for the Garissa Branch.

Scope of the system upgrade

The ongoing employer data verification exercise is a foundational step in NSSF’s broader 2023–2027 strategic plan. Under this framework, the fund is overhauling its core information systems to modernize service delivery, boost data accuracy, automate financial transactions, and strengthen integration with external third-party platforms.

Specifically, the upgrade focuses on reviewing, enhancing, and integrating the fund’s core SSPAS and SAP systems. By addressing existing technological limitations, NSSF aims to streamline how it manages member registration, contribution tracking, benefit payouts, regulatory compliance, and overall financial operations.

Key operational changes slated for implementation under the strategic plan include:

Member Records: Integrating internal NSSF databases with third-party platforms to ensure real-time accuracy when updating member information.

Business Processes: Re-engineering core workflows covering registration, contributions, benefits administration, compliance, and receivables and payables.

ICT Infrastructure: Modernizing hardware and software frameworks, consolidating disparate business systems, and strengthening data analytics capabilities.

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Cashless Payments: Transitioning toward a fully cashless branch network while expanding digital remittance channels.

Digital self-service options

Alongside the backend system upgrades, NSSF continues to encourage both employers and individual members to utilize its existing digital platforms to reduce reliance on physical branch visits.

Already registered with NSSF as an employer? Update your details ahead of our system upgrade so we can transfer your records accurately. Download and complete the Employer Update Form at https://t.co/r3maUpEExs. Swipe through to see what you’ll need and where to submit your form. #NSSFKenya #LeavingNoOneBehind — NSSF_ke (@NSSF_ke) November 16, 2026

Employers are reminded that they can submit their monthly returns online rather than queuing at NSSF offices. Meanwhile, individual members can remit their contributions and make other payments conveniently via M-PESA using PayBill number 333300, entering their NSSF account number as the payment reference.

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