Nairobi Restaurants Worth Visiting: 7 Top Dining Spots to Pop In During Festivities

Explore Nairobi's vibrant dining scene this festive season with seven standout spots, featuring live-fire grills at Pablo's, Nikkei fusion at INTI, and contemporary African flavors at Jiko.

Nairobi's food scene has evolved into an exciting mix of culinary experiences.

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From fine dining experiences to restaurants offering everything from traditional African delicacies and perfectly grilled steaks to Asian-inspired dishes, seafood, Italian cuisine and contemporary fusion meals.

Whether you are looking for an elegant restaurant for a romantic dinner, a relaxed family outing, a business lunch or somewhere to enjoy an unforgettable meal with friends, the city has plenty of options worth exploring.

1. Pablo's Restaurant – African flavours meet international cuisine

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Among the establishments adding a fresh dimension to Nairobi's dining scene is Pablo's at Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Hurlingham, which combines African-inspired flavours with international culinary techniques.

Located at Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Hurlingham along Argwings Kodhek Road, Pablo's is an interesting destination for diners who enjoy exploring different cuisines under one roof.

The restaurant recently introduced a new culinary concept dubbed The Art of Fire & African Flavours, combining African food traditions with contemporary international cooking techniques.

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Its menu places particular emphasis on live-fire grilling, premium ingredients and bold seasoning.

Among its highlights is a 900-gram Tomahawk steak aged for 21 days before being prepared over the grill.

Other offerings include creamy wild mushroom velouté, goat chashu ramen, beetroot tartare, calamari and slow-smoked chicken wings.

For the main course, diners can choose from chargrilled beef tenderloin served with grilled prawns, honey-and-hoisin-glazed chicken breast or the restaurant's signature Jollof rice accompanied by either paneer and mushroom or prawns in a rich bisque.

Pablo's also offers burgers, pizzas, pasta, Asian-inspired meals, seafood and Swahili dishes, making it an appealing choice for people with different food preferences.

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Its wine selection and handcrafted cocktails complete the dining experience, whether guests are visiting for a romantic dinner, family gathering or business meeting.

2. The Carnivore Restaurant – A paradise for meat lovers

For meat lovers, The Carnivore Restaurant in Langata is one of Nairobi's most recognisable dining destinations.

The restaurant is particularly famous for its all-you-can-eat meat experience, where different cuts are brought to diners and carved at the table.

Its menu focuses on barbecue and grilled meats, offering an experience suited to people who enjoy generous portions and bold flavours.

The restaurant's lively atmosphere and distinctive dining concept have made it a popular destination for tourists, families and groups of friends looking for a hearty meal.

3. The Talisman Restaurant – A fusion of international flavours

The Talisman in Karen is another restaurant worth considering for diners who appreciate variety, creative presentation and an inviting atmosphere.

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Its menu combines different culinary influences, offering everything from sushi and seafood to steaks, burgers, Asian-inspired dishes and lighter meals.

Some of its popular offerings include feta and coriander samosas, sushi platters, salmon poke bowls and Thai red curry.

The restaurant is also known for its garden setting, giving diners an opportunity to enjoy their meals in a relaxed environment away from the city's busy streets.

Its extensive menu makes it suitable for groups whose members have different food preferences, while its cocktails and dessert selection provide additional options.

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4. INTI, A Nikkei Experience – Japanese meets Peruvian cuisine

Located on the 20th floor of One Africa Place along Waiyaki Way, INTI offers a distinctive dining experience through its combination of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines.

Known as Nikkei cuisine, this style brings together Japanese cooking techniques and Peruvian ingredients to create unique flavour combinations.

The menu features sushi, sashimi, seafood, Japanese-inspired plates and Peruvian delicacies, alongside signature cocktails and other drinks.

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Its elevated location also provides panoramic views of Nairobi, making it an attractive destination for couples, celebrations and people looking for an unusual dining experience.

5. Jiko Restaurant – Contemporary African dining

Jiko Restaurant at Tribe Hotel in Gigiri is another destination for diners interested in contemporary African cuisine.

Its menu draws inspiration from different African food cultures, incorporating local ingredients, spices and modern cooking techniques.

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The restaurant places emphasis on open-flame grilling and seasonal ingredients, with offerings that include grilled chicken, braised oxtail, seafood, prawns, lobster and tilapia.

There are also vegetarian options, soups, appetisers and desserts, giving diners several choices beyond conventional meat-based meals.

Its elegant surroundings and African-inspired menu make it particularly appealing for special occasions, business dinners and romantic outings.

6. Tatu Restaurant – Premium steaks and seafood

Situated at Fairmont The Norfolk along Harry Thuku Road, Tatu is a fine-dining restaurant that caters to people who enjoy premium steaks, seafood and carefully prepared international dishes.

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Its menu places considerable emphasis on quality meat, with tenderloin, ribeye and Tomahawk steaks among the available choices.

Seafood lovers can also explore dishes such as garlic prawns and oysters.

The restaurant combines its food offering with an elegant setting and personalised service, making it suitable for anniversary dinners, birthdays, business meetings and other special occasions.

7. CJ's Restaurant – Something for everyone

CJ's is another popular name in Nairobi's restaurant scene, particularly among people looking for a broad menu with familiar meals and generous portions.

Its menu includes breakfast options, burgers, sandwiches, pasta, salads, grilled chicken, seafood, desserts and different beverages.

The restaurant's wide selection makes it suitable for families, groups of friends and colleagues who want to enjoy a meal without having to settle for one particular cuisine.

With several branches across Nairobi, CJ's offers convenient dining options for people looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a casual catch-up over drinks and dessert.

Nairobi's growing appetite for diverse dining experiences

The variety of restaurants across Nairobi reflects the city's growing appetite for different culinary experiences.

From African-inspired meals and traditional Kenyan dishes to Japanese-Peruvian fusion, Italian cuisine, seafood and premium grilled meat, diners have plenty of options to explore.