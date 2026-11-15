Nuru Okanga escapes death narrowly after brutal attack [Photos]

Photos taken after the attack capture its brutality and serve as visible evidence of the physical harm inflicted on the outspoken grassroots activist who rarely shies away from confronting those in power.

Renowned political activist Nuru Okanga escaped death narrowly after goons attacked him, leaving him with serious injuries.

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The thugs who were armed with crude weapons are reported to have pounced on the activist on Saturday evening in Nairobi.

He was forced to seek refuge in a nearby market where vendors saved his life and organised for him to be taken to a nearby health facility for treatment.

Injuries sustained during attack

Photos seen by Pulse Kenya capture the brutality of the attack and serve as visible evidence of the physical harm inflicted on the outspoken grassroots activist who rarely shies away from confronting those in power.

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Nuru Okanga escapes death narrowly after brutal attack

The photographs show visible injuries in different parts of his body before he sought medicals attention, while others show him with bandages covering the injured parts of his body.

The facial injuries appear particularly severe, with an open wound and bloodied marks on his face as well as on his clothes. He was also left with injuries to the hand, suggesting that he may have attempted to shield himself during the attack.

The motive of the attack and the identity of those behind it had not been established by the time this publication was made.

Nuru Okanga's activism & political activities

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Known for his unfiltered political commentary, fearless criticism of the government and unwavering support for issues affecting ordinary Kenyans, Okanga has carved out a name for himself as one of Kenya's outspoken political activists.

His activism has largely been associated with Bunge la Mwananchi, a grassroots social and political movement that provides ordinary citizens with a platform to discuss national issues, question leadership and hold those in authority accountable.

Nuru Okanga escapes death narrowly after brutal attack

His often blunt criticism of President William Ruto's administration, particularly over governance, the rising cost of living and the government's handling of public concerns, has kept him in the spotlight, making him one of the vocal figures in the country's increasingly charged political landscape.

Gangs, goons & security concerns in Kenya

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The attack comes in the backdrop of rising insecurity with lethal gangs terrorising city residents as the country continues to witness a surge in crime linked to goons and gangs associated with political activities in the country.

Armed gangs have in the past blocked major roads and robbed motorists, with their activities caught on camera and going viral.

Pedestrians have not been spared either, with goons and gangs striking in broad daylight, leaving a trail of destruction and losses in their wake.