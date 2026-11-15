Eric Omondi’s update on grand plans for Bryson Makokha as contributions near Sh10 million

Moved by the plight of the Bungoma boy who is battling a rare skin condition, thousands of well-wishers have opened their hearts and pockets, with millions pouring in as contributions edge closer to the Sh10 million mark.

Kenyans have once again demonstrated the extraordinary power of collective generosity, rallying behind Bryson Makokha in a remarkable show of compassion that has seen millions of shillings pour in towards his rescue.

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What began as an appeal for help has grown into an extraordinary show of compassion and solidarity with contributions surpassing inching closer to the Sh 10 million target and signalling a new beginning for the teenager and his family.

Moved by the plight of the Bungoma boy who is battling a rare skin condition, thousands of well-wishers have opened their hearts and pockets, with renowned comedian and philanthropist Eric Omondi, who is spearheading the initiative, confirming that a total of Sh8.8 million shillings had been raised by Saturday evening.

Taking to social media to share the latest fundraising figures, Eric Omondi celebrated the overwhelming response from Kenyans, announcing: “WE ARE AT KSH 8.8 MILLION 🙏!”

Operating with complete transparency, Omondi explained that the funds would be put to good use to support Bryson and his family, detailing an ambitious plan that will address the present and future needs of the family.

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Eric Omondi's update & new beginnings for Bryson Makokha's family

The proposed interventions signal an effort to go beyond the immediate fundraising appeal by providing the family with housing, healthcare, education and a long-term economic lifeline.

He shared that the funds will go towards building a three-bedroom house for Bryson’s family and a separate two-bedroom house for the teenager.

The funds will also be used to take Bryson’s mother to hospital for medical check-ups and an operation, addressing the family's healthcare needs.

Kenyans have raised over Ksh8.8 million for Bryson Makokha, who is battling a rare skin condition.

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Beyond providing immediate relief, Omondi revealed that Sh 2 million would be set aside to establish an education trust fund for Bryson and his siblings, securing their educational future.

The family will also be supported in establishing a sustainable business that can provide a steady source of income and help them become financially independent.

“We are: 1. Building a three-bedroom house for the family. 2. A two-bedroom house for BRYSTON. 3. Taking Mum to the hospital for a checkup and an operation. 4. Opening a 2 million Education trust fund for BRYSTON and his siblings. 5. Opening a sustainable business for the family.” Omondi stated.

He posted a video showing ongoing work within the family's homestead, with trucks delivering construction materials.

In less than 24 hours, Kenyans through Eric Omondi's Sisi Kwa Sisi initiative have raised 8.8 Million Kenyan Shillings for Bryson Makokha Simiyu from Bungoma. Eric Omondi has already started building 2 houses for them. https://t.co/ApNz6e9Na7 — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) November 14, 2026

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However, with the Sh 10 million target still within reach, the comedian urged more well-wishers to step forward and contribute towards helping Bryson Makokha and his family rebuild their lives. Those wishing to support the initiative can channel their contributions through M-Pesa Paybill 522533, using account number 9725655, registered under the name CALISTUS MAKOKHA SIMIYU.

Prophet Owuor's miracles under scrutiny

The plight of Bryson has also put self-styled Prophet David Owuor and his much-publicised healing miracles under fresh scrutiny.