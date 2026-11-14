Fuel pumps and an inset of EPRA logo

Fuel pumps and an inset of EPRA logo

EPRA announces new fuel prices: How gov't cushioned Kenyans from record-high prices

According to EPRA, Kenyans were staring at a potential increase of Sh 10.54 and Sh8.58 per litre of diesel and petrol, respectively.

The government has stepped in to cushion motorists from a further increase in fuel prices in the country.

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In a statement released on Saturday, November 14, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Edward Kinyua announced that the government has applied Sh4.6 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy Fund to stabilise pump prices, saving Kenyans from a further spike in prices.

"The government has applied Ksh4.6 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy Fund to stabilise the computed petroleum pump prices for the November-December 2026 cycle," EPRA stated.

Where the Sh 4.6 billion went to

According to the regulator, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol, diesel and kerosene have all increased over the last one month.

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Eng. Edward Kinyua when he officially assumed office as the new Director General of EPRA on October 1, 2026.

Petrol recorded an increase of 6.11 per cent from Sh127,248 ($977.55) per cubic metre in September to Sh135,025 ($1,037.30) in October.

The landed cost of diesel increased by 6.73 per cent, rising from Sh138,681 ($1,065.38) to stand at Sh148,015 ($1,137.09) per cubic metre.

Landed cost of kerosene also increased by 0.71 per cent from Ksh142,967 ($1,098.31) to Ksh143,982 ($1,106.11) per cubic metre over the same period.

Potential increase in fuel prices

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With this increase, motorists were staring at yet another increase that would have broken the current record of the highest pump prices in the country.

According to EPRA the government’s intervention averted a potential increase of Sh8.58 per litre for Super Petrol, Sh10.54 for Diesel and Sh1.16 for Kerosene.

Consequently, a liter of Super petrol would have retailed at Sh 237.5, with diesel and kerosene retailing at 238.30 and 221.03.

EPRA announces new fuel prices

EPRA has at the same time announced the latest price review with fuel prices remaining unchanged for the period from November 15, 2026, to December 14, 2026.

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Following the review, Super Petrol will continue to sell at Ksh226.96 per litre in Nairobi, with diesel and kerosene retailing at Sh227.76 and Sh219.87 respectively.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has kept fuel prices unchanged for the period from November 15, 2026, to December 14, 2026