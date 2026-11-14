President Ruto Evacuated as Violent Clashes Disrupt Maa Cultural Festival in Narok

Videos circulating on social media showed attendees fleeing as chairs were thrown near the main dais.

Videos circulating on social media showed attendees fleeing as chairs were thrown near the main dais.

Security officers from the Presidential Escort Unit and the General Service Unit moved in to reinforce protection around the Head of State.

The Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival in Narok County was briefly disrupted on Saturday, November 14, after rival groups clashed as President William Ruto arrived at the venue.

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Confrontation was reportedly involving supporters allied to Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo and Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, turning the cultural gathering into a scene of confusion.

Videos circulating on social media showed attendees fleeing as chairs were thrown near the main dais, leaving several scattered and damaged on the ground.

The Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival descends into chaos after clashes between rival groups at Sekenani Gate in Narok West. https://t.co/BIdNS4izw9 — John Mutongoi (@johnmtongoi) November 14, 2026

The incident happened as Ruto approached the event venue at Sekenani Gate. It was not immediately established whether the President had reached the main podium when the clashes broke out.

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Some people at the gathering were seen holding traditional Maasai rungus as journalists and media crews hurried to move their equipment away from the dais. The situation unfolded as light rain fell over the area.

Ole Ntutu and Ledama Olekina appeal for calm

The situation reportedly eased after Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu and Senator Ledama Olekina called on the rival groups to stop the confrontation.

Following their intervention, the groups returned towards the podium, allowing the festival programme to continue after a short interruption.

Security officers from the Presidential Escort Unit and the General Service Unit moved in to reinforce protection around the Head of State.

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Images and videos from the event showed GSU officers forming a security cordon around Ruto as he attended the celebrations.

The officers maintained a close watch on the surrounding crowd while holding their firearms.

The festival subsequently resumed, although the confrontation had briefly overshadowed the cultural celebrations.

The colourful festival continued after security officers restored calm, with Ruto remaining at the event.

The incident happened on the final day of the fourth Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival, held from November 10 to 14 at Sekenani Gate in the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

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The annual event attracts Maa-speaking communities, including the Maasai, Samburu and Ilchamus, from Kenya and Tanzania to celebrate their heritage and preserve their traditions.