Mbadi John Ng'ongo is a Kenyan politician who has been serving as the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning since August 8, 2024 (Image: Files)

Mbadi John Ng'ongo is a Kenyan politician who has been serving as the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning since August 8, 2024 (Image: Files)

Kenyans Given Strict Deadline to Scrutinise Sh5.4 Trillion 2027/28 Budget Plan Ahead of Polls

Kenyans have until November 20 to submit their views on the government’s proposed 2027/28 spending and borrowing plans.

Kenyans have until Friday, November 20, to scrutinise and submit their views on the government’s upcoming spending priorities and borrowing framework for the 2027/28 financial year, as Parliament moves to fast-track the budget-making calendar ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

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In a formal public notice issued on Monday, November 16, the National Assembly invited ordinary citizens, civil society organisations, private sector players, and industry stakeholders to present written memoranda on two critical fiscal policy documents: the 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) and the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS) covering the 2027/28 through 2029/30 financial cycles.

Fulfilling Constitutional Public Participation

The accelerated timeline follows revisions to the national budget calendar designed to conclude key legislative approvals by March 2027, preventing electoral campaigns from disrupting public finance management.

Issuing the call for memoranda satisfies mandatory constitutional thresholds for citizen involvement in legislative and fiscal oversight.

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"In compliance with Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution, the Clerk of the National Assembly hereby invites the public and stakeholders to submit memoranda on the 2027 Budget Policy Statement and the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy for FY 2027/28 – FY 2029/30," the parliamentary notice stated.

Under the Public Finance Management Act, the Budget Policy Statement sets the broad macroeconomic parameters, sectoral expenditure ceilings, and fiscal priorities that guide the National Treasury when drafting detailed ministerial budgets.

Recurrent Spending Surges as Development Slips

According to the National Treasury’s updated draft figures tabled for parliamentary review, total government expenditure for the 2027/28 fiscal year is projected to climb to KSh 5.416 trillion (equivalent to 23.6 per cent of Gross Domestic Product), revising an earlier preliminary estimate of KSh 5.323 trillion.

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A breakdown of the fiscal framework reveals significant pressure from routine state obligations:

• Recurrent Expenditure: For the first time in Kenya’s history, recurrent spending, which covers public sector salaries, administrative operations, and consolidated fund services such as debt interest payments, is projected to cross the four-trillion mark, reaching KSh 4.021 trillion (17.5 per cent of GDP).

• Development Expenditure: Conversely, allocations earmarked for capital investments and infrastructure projects have been trimmed to KSh 915.8 billion, down from an earlier projection of KSh 958 billion.

These allocations are anchored on the government's five core pillars under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), targeting agricultural transformation, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), healthcare, housing, and the digital superhighway.

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Bridging the KSh 1.353 Trillion Fiscal Deficit

On the revenue side, the National Treasury anticipates total revenue collections of KSh 4.004 trillion, bolstered by ordinary tax revenues projected at KSh 3.249 trillion.

However, because projected expenditure outpaces expected revenue inflows, the state faces a widened fiscal deficit of KSh 1.353 trillion, representing 5.9 per cent of GDP.

To plug this financing gap, the government plans to execute a balanced borrowing strategy split between local and international credit markets:

• Domestic Borrowing: KSh 929.1 billion will be raised locally through Treasury bills and bonds, representing a reduction from earlier domestic borrowing targets as the Treasury seeks to avoid crowding out private-sector credit.

• External Borrowing: KSh 423.8 billion will be sourced from bilateral, multilateral, and commercial external lenders, nearly double the KSh 235.9 billion projected two months earlier.

Prepared pursuant to Section 33 of the Public Finance Management Act, the accompanying Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy outlines how the Treasury intends to manage Kenya’s public debt stock, standing at roughly KSh 12.79 trillion, by optimising borrowing costs, mitigating refinancing and exchange-rate risks, and deepening domestic debt market reforms.

How to Submit Your Memoranda

Members of the public and institutional stakeholders wishing to influence how public funds are raised and spent must ensure their submissions clearly indicate their full names or organisational identities alongside verified contact information.

Written memoranda may be delivered in two ways before 5:00 pm on Friday, November 20, 2026:

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1. By Hand: Delivered to the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly, First Floor, Main Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

2. By Email: Sent electronically to cna@parliament.go.ke.