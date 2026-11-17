A committee has been told how the developer of the building that collapsed in Eastleigh, killing eight people, used forged documents to secure its approval.

Forged documents were allegedly used to secure approval for the building that collapsed in Eastleigh, killing eight people.

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On October 23, 2026, an 18-storey building came tumbling down in a scene only witnessed in movies after caving on its weight, leading to the deaths while four people were rescued alive.

Following the unfortunate incident, investigations have been going on and now, it has emerged that the developer did not secure approval as documents used were forgeries.

Appearing before the Nairobi County Urban and Planning Committee on Monday, Nairobi County Assistant Director for Development Control Fredrick Ochanda said the county received an application from the developer Mr John Mutie Musyoki to construct a 15-storey residential building after an initial successful application to change the intended use of the property from private to commercial/residential.

His application was, however, rejected with recommendations made to the developer, detailing issues to be addressed, before approval could be granted.

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Developer’s back and forth in bid to get approval

The rubble at the scene where a multi-storey building collapsed in Eastleigh

“We received an application on Ninth Street, No.36/2/40, and the owner is John Mutie Musyoki in Kamukunji. The project architect is Emmanuel Mwangi Maina,” Mr Ochanda told the committee as quoted by Nation.

The committee was told that on November 25, 2024, Mr Maina submitted an application on behalf of the owner seeking approval for a building with one basement and 15 levels but the application fee of Ksh2 million was not paid, rendering the application unsuccessful.

Mr Maina would come back on November 14, 2025 with another application with similar specifications for the same property where an invoice for Ksh1.1 million was issued and paid.

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“The application was not processed by virtue that it had comments, including omitting shops on the basement, providing on-site parking, and attaching the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority approval. As of now, there is no application that has been approved,” added Ochanda.

How fake papers were used to secure permit

On Friday afternoon, October 23, 2026, a multi-storey building under construction collapsed along 9th Street and First Avenue (Yusuf Haji Avenue) in Nairobi's Eastleigh neighborhood (Image: Files)

Mr Ochanda stated that even though reports have claimed that the developer’s application had been approved by the National Construction Authority (NCA), the primary permit had not been issued at City Hall.

The county official further revealed that the documents allegedly used by the developer to obtain the NCA stamp were forged.

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“An application was made to us, but it did not meet the minimum requirements. Regarding the question of NCA approval, the letters in question did not originate from us. They were forgeries,” he stated.

The NCA had confirmed that the collapsed building was registered with the authority on July 30, 2025 (registration No. 53128815710410) under the developer, 9th Street Plaza Limited, and the contractor, Stromax Holdings EA Limited.

The committee, chaired by Baba Dogo MCA Geoffrey Majiwa, also raised concerns that some of Governor Johnson Sakaja’s advisers, who had been summoned, did not show up as well as the contractor and his team.

Corrupt and unqualified county officials fingered

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja with the multi-agency team at the site of the collapsed storey building in Eastleigh, where search and rescue operations are ongoing, October 23rd (Image: Files)

“We invited the developer and his team of architects and contractors. We have not been able to get the developer and his team. We have sent out letters for them to appear next week,” said Majiwa.

“In an inquiry, when you are adversely mentioned, you are summoned to come and clear your name. There are individuals whose names have featured on the floor and we have said that, let’s invite them so that no one is condemned unheard.”

The individuals in question are the Chief of Staff in Mr Sakaja’s administration, David Njoroge, and Osman Khalif Abdi, one of the governor’s advisers although they are still expected to appear.

During the previous session, Acting Director for Compliance in the sector Tom Achar told the Majiwa-led committee that political interference was at the centre of approval of buildings in Nairobi, leaving officials operating in a stressful environment.