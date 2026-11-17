CCTV footage captures panga-wielding carjackers ambushing three men in a parked car in Eldoret, forcing one to flee and abducting the others before driving off.

A security camera in an Eldoret estate has captured the terrifying moment a gang of machete-wielding thugs ambushed three men in a parked car and drove off with it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The footage, time-stamped from around 12:41 a.m. on Monday, November 16, shows a black Nissan Note parked at an unidentified spot within the estate. Moments later, another vehicle glides in and stops directly behind it.

Several men step out, sharp machetes in hand, and move quickly toward the Note. They yank the doors open by force and set upon the three occupants.

CCTV footage captures carjacking incident in Eldoret city.

In the chaos, one man bolts from the car and sprints into the darkness. One attacker gives chase, but the man outruns him and escapes with his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other victims were not as lucky. The video shows one raising his hands in surrender, then dropping to his knees and lying flat on the ground as the gang closes in. The attackers then drag him into their own vehicle.

The gangsters then speed off with the Nissan Note. The car was reportedly later recovered in a remote area of Uasin Gishu County.

Police attacked in Utawala

The Eldoret incident comes weeks after a panga-wielding gang ambushed and attacked two police officers, seriously injuring them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The security officers were attacked while on patrol duty in Ruai, Nairobi.

The attackers reportedly descended on the officers at around 1am on Tuesday, inflicting life-threatening head and hand injuries on the police officers before escaping with two AK-47 rifles loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition.

According to reports, members of the public rushed the injured officers to Reale Hospital in Utawala, where they were admitted for treatment.

Two police officers were seriously injured after being attacked by a gang of motorcycle riding men while on patrol duties in Ruai, Nairobi. The attackers reportedly descended on the officers at around 1am on Tuesday. They inflicted serious head and hand injuries to them before escaping with two AK-47 rifles loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition. Members of the public rushed the injured officers to Reale Hospital in Utawala, where they were admitted for treatment. The officers were identified as Corporals John Maritim and Felistus Tuitoek — DNK-International (@PeaceForumJ) November 3, 2026

The attack saw the police mount a major operation as the authorities seek to recover the firearms and arrest the suspects.

Advertisement

Advertisement