Robert Pattinso becomes the seventh performer to portray James Bond in the official film franchise, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.

Robert Pattinso becomes the seventh performer to portray James Bond in the official film franchise, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.

Robert Pattinson, who rose to global fame as vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, takes on a new challenge as the next James Bond, becoming the seventh actor to portray the iconic 007 spy.

British actor Robert Pattinson has officially been named the next James Bond.

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The announcement brings an end to years of speculation over who would succeed Daniel Craig as the famous fictional British spy.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the casting on Monday, November 16, 2026, through an announcement accompanied by an image of Pattinson as the legendary 007 character.

The 40-year-old actor becomes the seventh performer to portray James Bond in the official film franchise, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.

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Pattinson is expected to lead the 26th instalment of the long-running spy franchise, with acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve directing and Steven Knight handling the screenplay.

The film's title and release date have not yet been announced.

Robert Pattison has been confirmed as the new James Bond. He replaces Daniel Craig.

Reacting to the announcement, Pattinson described his appointment as a major career milestone, expressing gratitude to the filmmakers and studio executives who trusted him with one of cinema's most recognisable characters.

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"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said.

He added that he was deeply grateful to the creative team for believing in him, describing the opportunity as a dream come true and expressing excitement about working with the filmmakers on the upcoming production.

Denis Villeneuve and Steven Knight to lead new James Bond film

The upcoming Bond production will mark a new chapter for the franchise, with Villeneuve taking charge of directing duties and Knight writing the screenplay.

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Villeneuve is renowned for directing major Hollywood productions, including Dune, Dune: Part Two, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, Sicario and Prisoners.

Knight, meanwhile, has built a reputation through successful television productions, particularly Peaky Blinders and House of Guinness. His film credits include Spencer, Locke and Burnt.

In his reaction to Pattinson's casting, Villeneuve expressed excitement about welcoming the actor into the franchise, saying there could only be one person chosen to portray the iconic spy.

He described Pattinson as an actor with the timeless qualities associated with 007 while bringing a fresh identity to the character.

Robert Pattison has been confirmed as the new James Bond. He replaces Daniel Craig.

Pattinson and Villeneuve have also worked together on Dune: Part Three, in which the actor portrays Scytale, a new antagonist in the science-fiction franchise.

Pattinson's appointment also attracted a reaction from Buckingham Palace, with the Royal Family welcoming the actor through an Instagram post.

The message referenced Bond's fictional association with Britain's intelligence service, welcoming him with the words: "Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond."

Before the announcement, several actors had been linked to the coveted role as casting speculation intensified.

Among those reportedly considered were Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult, with screen tests forming part of the selection process.

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Pattinson's selection ends the lengthy search for Craig's replacement after the latter's departure following the release of No Time to Die in 2021.

Robert Pattinson's journey from Twilight to Hollywood stardom

Pattinson first attracted widespread attention in 2005 when he portrayed Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

However, his international breakthrough came through the Twilight film franchise, in which he played vampire Edward Cullen opposite Kristen Stewart.

Robert Pattison has been confirmed as the new James Bond. He replaces Daniel Craig.

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He appeared in all five films based on Stephenie Meyer's bestselling novels, with the franchise generating more than $3 billion at the worldwide box office.

Following his success in Twilight, Pattinson moved towards more varied roles, appearing in productions such as Good Time, The Lighthouse and Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

He later took on the role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' 2022 superhero film The Batman, further establishing himself as a leading Hollywood actor.

Robert Pattison has been confirmed as the new James Bond. He replaces Daniel Craig.

His recent film credits include Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and the upcoming Dune: Part Three.

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The next James Bond film will be the first produced under Amazon MGM Studios' creative control following its 2025 agreement with longtime franchise custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.