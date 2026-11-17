KRA to Hunt Down 13 Million Dormant Kenyans as Only 35% Carry the Entire Tax Burden IMAGE/COURTESY

KRA to Hunt Down 13 Million Dormant Kenyans as Only 35% Carry the Entire Tax Burden IMAGE/COURTESY

KRA to Hunt Down 13 Million Dormant Kenyans as Only 35% Carry the Entire Tax Burden

KRA is launching a massive grassroots push to pull 13 million inactive Kenyans back into the tax net after revealing that only seven million registered taxpayers are currently active.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has launched a nationwide push to activate 13 million inactive taxpayers on its register, after new internal figures revealed that only seven million out of 20 million registered taxpayers are actively meeting their tax obligations.

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To close the 65 per cent compliance gap without piling heavier tax rates onto already compliant citizens, the authority is rolling out simplified filing tools, including pre-filled income tax returns, alongside decentralised grassroots service points and digital partnerships across the country.

Speaking during a Citizen Assembly forum in Machakos, KRA Board Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi emphasised that bringing millions of dormant Personal Identification Number (PIN) holders back into the tax net is central to easing the fiscal burden on salaried workers and formal businesses.

"Out of a database of 20 million registered taxpayers, only seven million are active. It is on this premise that we are pursuing every viable avenue to implement strategies that will address the existing gap," Muriithi stated.

"The more active taxpayers we have on board paying their fair share of taxes, the more evenly the tax burden is shared."

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File image of KRA Headquarters at the Times Tower

Why 13 Million Registered PINs Are Sitting Dormant

While Kenya’s taxpayer register has expanded rapidly over the past decade, driven largely by mandatory PIN requirements for opening bank accounts, registering mobile money tills, applying for Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) funding, and completing property or vehicle transfers, holding a KRA PIN does not automatically translate into active tax filing or payment.

Many of the 13 million inactive accounts belong to students, unemployed youth, informal sector traders, and micro-enterprises that obtained PINs for administrative transactions but either lack taxable income or struggle to navigate complex digital filing portals.

By shifting focus from enforcement-heavy crackdowns to voluntary compliance, KRA aims to distinguish between genuinely non-earning citizens, who still require simple nil-return filing, and informal businesses operating outside the formal tax bracket.

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Pre-Filled Returns and Digital Simplification

A cornerstone of the authority’s new compliance strategy is eliminating technical barriers that discourage ordinary Kenyans from filing their annual returns.

KRA is introducing pre-filled tax returns for individual taxpayers, automatically populating income and deduction records already captured in its systems so citizens only need to verify and submit their details rather than manually entering complex figures.

Alongside pre-filled forms, the authority is scaling up a comprehensive taxpayer education drive aimed at demystifying tax obligations, reducing reliance on costly third-party tax agents, and curbing unintentional penalties triggered by missed filing deadlines.

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Ushuru Mashinani Brings Tax Services to the Grassroots

To reach micro and small enterprises in rural towns and urban estates, KRA is heavily leveraging its Ushuru Mashinani initiative, which partners with digitally enabled local businesses, such as cyber cafés, mobile money agents, and community service hubs, to offer basic KRA services closer to where Kenyans live and work.

According to KRA, the Ushuru Mashinani network has already onboarded more than 3,700 partners nationwide. KRA Commissioner for Micro and Small Taxpayers George Obell noted that decentralising physical and digital support significantly lowers the time and transport costs taxpayers previously incurred travelling to distant KRA service centres or Huduma Centres.

"It is encouraging to note that the Ushuru Mashinani programme we rolled out recently is gaining momentum. We encourage all eligible partners to enrol for the programme so that we can collectively champion tax compliance," Obell said.