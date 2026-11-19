President Ruto Vows Accountability Over Police Brutality as He Reveals KSh 1.2 Billion Paid to Protest Victims

President Ruto Vows Accountability Over Police Brutality as He Reveals KSh 1.2 Billion Paid to Protest Victims

President Ruto Vows Accountability Over Police Brutality as He Reveals KSh 1.2 Billion Paid to Protest Victims

President William Ruto has reaffirmed that every Kenyan has a right to express disagreement and criticise the government freely, as he explained measures to deal with police brutality.

President William Ruto has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding Kenyans’ constitutional right to peaceful protest and free expression, declaring that security officers who use unlawful force or manhandle unarmed demonstrators must be held personally accountable under the law.

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Addressing a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate during his State of the Nation Address at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the Head of State confronted the lingering national trauma of the June 2024 youth-led demonstrations and subsequent protests.

While defending the constitutional mandate of the National Police Service to protect life and property, Ruto drew a firm line against state excess and disclosed that the government has already disbursed KSh 1.2 billion to 1,476 verified victims of protest-related violations, including both injured civilians and police officers.

Balancing National Security With Constitutional Liberties

President Ruto

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Speaking to lawmakers and the country, President Ruto emphasised that maintaining public order and protecting citizens' fundamental freedoms are not competing goals, insisting that police independence does not grant officers impunity when they cross legal boundaries.

“Our security agencies have a constitutional mandate to secure human life and property. This mandate is constitutional and lawful. In discharging this cardinal duty, respect for the authority of the police to act independently is also constitutional and lawful. But we must also be unequivocal about the responsibility of the state,” Ruto told Parliament.

He stressed that whenever law enforcement officers exceed their authority during public demonstrations, the state has a duty to own up to the misconduct and pursue legal remedies against the individual culprits.

“Where security officers use unlawful force or exceed their authority, wrongdoing must be acknowledged, and those responsible must be held accountable in accordance with the law,” the President stated.

Defending Article 37 and the Right to Criticise Government

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Reflecting on the governance lessons drawn from the June 2024 anti-tax protests, which saw historic youth mobilisation alongside tragic loss of life, injuries, looting of businesses, and the unprecedented breach of Parliament, Ruto underscored that peaceful dissent remains a non-negotiable pillar of Kenya’s democracy.

“Article 37 of our Constitution guarantees the right of every person, peacefully and unarmed, to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions to public authorities,” Ruto reminded the House.

“We must always protect that right. Kenyans must remain free to express disagreement and criticise their government,” he added.

Inside the KSh 2 Billion Protest Compensation Fund

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Beyond policy assurances, President Ruto provided a detailed breakdown of the state’s financial redress program established to assist families affected by protest violence dating back to 2017.

According to the Head of State, the government set aside KSh 2 billion specifically to compensate verified victims who suffered life-altering injuries or lost loved ones during demonstrations.

“As an administration, we have taken the important step of acknowledging wrongdoing where it occurred and committed public resources towards redress for victims of protest-related violations, including those dating back to 2017, allocating KSh 2 billion for this purpose,” Ruto explained.

Updating on the work of the Compensation Panel, the President said more than half of the allocated funds had reached affected households by mid-year, covering both ordinary citizens and law enforcement personnel hurt in the line of duty.

“By July this year, the compensation panel had reported payments totalling KSh 1.2 billion to 1,476 verified beneficiaries, including families of those who lost their lives and survivors who sustained serious injuries. The beneficiaries comprised 1,036 civilian victims of protests and 356 police officers who were injured in the noble discharge of their duties,” he disclosed.

Crucially, President Ruto noted that financial payouts alone cannot heal the pain of bereaved families or replace criminal justice.