CAF is relocating its official 2027 Africa Cup of Nations coordination office from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam ahead of the November launch. The shift puts Tanzania at the center of tournament preparations.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is moving the coordination office for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam.

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It will formally open its new base in the Tanzanian city on 25 November 2026.

Senior CAF officials are expected at the launch as preparations for the tournament gather pace.

Kenya will co-host the competition with Tanzania and Uganda from 19 June to 17 July 2027.

CAF is set to officially open its new AFCON 2027 Coordination Headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on November 25. The occasion will also feature the signing of agreements on tourism-related activities as the three host nations step up preparations for the tournament. — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) November 18, 2026

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Tanzania confirms launch date

Neema Msitha, Secretary General of Tanzania's Local Organising Committee for AFCON 2027, confirmed the date and said CAF officials would attend the ceremony, Nation reported.

She said the launch would formally make Dar es Salaam the base for coordinating key activities ahead of the tournament.

She added that the move does not guarantee that Tanzania will stage the opening match or the final.

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Tanzanian government provides CAF with office space

The Tanzanian government has provided CAF with office space on the second floor of a building in Posta, Dar es Salaam, which houses a branch office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

President Suluhu Hassan receives a signed Premier League match ball from Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Photo: State House Dar es Salaam

The offices have reportedly started handling coordination work ahead of the launch.

Why the move from Kenya to Tanzania?

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CAF has not publicly explained why it is relocating the office from Nairobi.

Reports, however, suggest Tanzania offers a better working environment, partly because Kenya will hold a general election a month after the tournament ends.

The reports also point to wrangles in Kenya's football administration as a factor. Neither claim has been confirmed by CAF.

Heavy workload for AFCON 2027 hosts

AFCON 2027 will feature 24 national teams, and the coordination office will have to manage competition delivery, security, transport, accommodation, logistics, marketing, media and broadcasting.

It will act as a link between CAF and the three local organising committees.

Tanzania is preparing several stadiums and training venues, including improvements at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam and New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar, and facilities in Arusha and Dodoma.

It is also upgrading training grounds, accommodation and transport networks for teams, officials, supporters and international media.

Its duties will go beyond providing venues as it must also show CAF that it is ready in security, hospitality and transport.