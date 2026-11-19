An image of a person using the social media platform, TikTok

An image of a person using the social media platform, TikTok

TikTok, International Chamber of Commerce Partner to Train Thousands of Kenyan Small Businesses in Digital Commerce

TikTok and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) have launched Digital Commerce Labs in Nairobi to equip thousands of Sub-Saharan African small businesses with key digital marketing and e-commerce skills.

TikTok has partnered with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to equip thousands of small businesses across Sub-Saharan Africa with digital commerce skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The programme started with a flagship community event in Nairobi that brought together hundreds of entrepreneurs, content creators and industry representatives.

Digital Commerce Labs (DCL) inaugural community event marked the beginning of a wider initiative aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) use digital platforms to attract customers, increase sales and expand beyond their traditional markets.

An image of a TikTok logo and a keyboard

The Nairobi gathering brought together business owners, digital creators, government officials, business associations and industry players for keynote presentations, programme demonstrations, creator discussions and networking sessions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The discussions focused on how Kenyan entrepreneurs can use digital tools and social commerce to strengthen their businesses, reach new audiences and create sustainable growth opportunities.

The partnership will deliver training through online and physical learning programmes, targeting thousands of small businesses across Sub-Saharan Africa.

TikTok explains how digital commerce can transform small businesses

Kushal Prakash, TikTok's Head of Global Institution Engagement, said the growth of digital commerce was creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs across the region, with Kenyan businesses playing an important role in the transformation.

He said the partnership with ICC would help ensure small business owners benefited from the expanding digital economy by giving them practical skills to promote their products and connect with potential customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prakash also highlighted TikTok's role in helping businesses gain visibility and influence consumer purchasing decisions through viral trends such as #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt.

TikTok launches a first-of-its-kind Sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council at the TikTok Safety Summit in Nairobi, Kenya on August 23, 2024. (Image: TikTok Comms)

He said social commerce could create opportunities for smaller enterprises to compete with established brands while providing entrepreneurs with tools to grow their customer base.

Dr Caroline Kaua, Director of Business Development, Marketing and Trade at the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA), said micro, small and medium-sized enterprises were central to Kenya's economy through job creation, entrepreneurship and support for livelihoods.

She noted that as consumer behaviour increasingly shifts towards online platforms, local businesses need the necessary digital skills and resources to remain competitive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kaua said initiatives such as Digital Commerce Labs would help entrepreneurs improve their online presence, attract customers and explore markets beyond their immediate locations.

She added that cooperation between government institutions and private sector organisations was important in helping Kenyan businesses benefit from emerging digital opportunities.

ICC Deputy Secretary General Julian Kassum said digital commerce could support inclusive economic growth by opening up new opportunities for entrepreneurship, trade and employment.

He said the programme would equip Kenyan SMEs with the knowledge and tools required to participate in the digital economy and expand beyond local markets.

Kenya's growing social commerce market presents opportunities for SMEs

The launch comes as social media increasingly becomes an important sales channel for businesses in Kenya and other African markets.

A GSMA survey cited by the programme found that 49% of Kenyan businesses sell online exclusively through social media, while another 13% combine social platforms with websites or online marketplaces.

File image of TikTok logo

The report also indicated that more than 40% of internet users in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa had purchased products through social commerce platforms.

What Kenyan entrepreneurs will learn through Digital Commerce Labs

Advertisement

Advertisement

The programme will offer a two-part learning experience combining self-paced online lessons with virtual training sessions led by instructors.

Beginning in mid-November, participants will be able to access online learning modules developed by local experts and tailored to the Kenyan business environment.

The lessons will cover several areas of digital commerce, including establishing an online business presence, producing effective marketing content, using artificial intelligence-powered e-commerce tools and preparing businesses for expansion into domestic and international markets.

TikTok logo on a computer keyboard

The training will follow a mobile-first approach, with short lessons and interactive learning activities designed to make the content accessible to entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Virtual classrooms will provide an additional learning platform where participants can interact with trainers, discuss practical business challenges and explore ways of applying the skills they acquire.