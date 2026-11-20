Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has listed a number of challenges holding back his team, including poor accommodation, low quality meals and lack of payment.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has doubled down on his criticism of Kenyan football authorities over the manner they are handling the national team.

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McCarthy has been under fire following Kenya’s 2-1 loss to his country South Africa during their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The tactician’s selection and tactics drew criticism once again and he also fired back and that has led to a strained relationship with a section of the fans.

However, McCarthy feels Kenyans are overlooking key issues that are contributing to low team morale and making his work difficult, starting by how Harambee Stars players and technical bench are being treated.

“Over two games home and away, our players competed very well against a South African side ranked 67 places above us in the FIFA rankings, a side that reached the last 32 of the World Cup only a few months ago,” McCarthy said in a statement.

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McCarthy slams poor handling of Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars players. IMAGE/MICHAEL OLUNGA X

“Some individual errors led to us conceding unfortunate goals, and it is my responsibility to work on those with the players. But I was proud of the desire they showed to try to win and the way they kept fighting to the final whistle in both matches. I trust that you too shared this feeling of pride in our boys.

“They did that under conditions that would test any squad. I am not making excuses. I believe even the best coaches in the world would struggle to prepare a team properly under the circumstances my technical staff, our players and I have been working under, and this camp is just one more example.”

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The South African coach went on to list a number of challenges the team encountered before and during the just-concluded fixtures where they drew 2-2 away in Johannesburg before the loss at home.

“As has been widely reported, the players were owed money by the Football Kenya Federation, and the situation came close to a strike before they were paid,” he added.

“My technical staff and I have also gone several months without being paid what we are owed, or by the dates we were due to be paid. We could not travel together as a squad from Johannesburg to Nairobi after the first leg.

Players underfed, coaches not paid but not quitting

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Benni McCarthy Tears Into Critics After Harambee Stars Fall to South Africa PHOTO: Imago

“Our accommodation was, in my opinion, below the standard the players should reasonably expect, and the meals did not meet the required nutritional standards. And during this camp, on one occasion we had no working bus to bring us back to our hotel from training,” he added, confirming Sunday’s reports that the team’s bus developed mechanical problems.

“I raise these issues because part of my job is to speak up for the players. I want them to thrive, not just survive. When a player is called up for Kenya, he should know he will eat correctly, rest properly, travel with his teammates and receive what he is owed. That's not a big ask.”

However, amid all challenges, McCarthy has vowed to soldier on and is promising a highly competitive Kenyan team during AFCON 2027.

“To our supporters, I ask you to keep faith in what we are building. As co-hosts, Kenya's place at AFCON 2027 is already guaranteed,” he went on, before explaining the thinking behind his selections.

“That gives my staff and me a unique opportunity: we can try different tactics and play players in different systems and also see our players respond in real competitive matches against some of the best sides in Africa.