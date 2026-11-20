Screengrabs of the senior police officer dancing in a viral video posted on social media.

Screengrabs of the senior police officer dancing in a viral video posted on social media.

IPOA Praises Senior Kenya Police Officer Who Showed Off Dance Moves with Children in Viral Video

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) lauded a senior police officer seen dancing with young people in a viral video. IPOA stated such positive interactions help humanise officers and rebuild public confidence amid broader concerns over police brutality.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has praised a senior police officer captured in a viral video showing off his dance moves alongside young people during a street dance.

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In the video posted on social media, the officer rhythmically moved to the music holding his police radio while young dancers cheered him on, creating a light-hearted moment that drew attention on social media.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 19, IPOA described the interaction as an example of positive police-community engagement, saying such encounters could help improve public confidence in law enforcement officers.

Police officer dancing in a viral video posted on social media.

The authority said informal interactions between officers and members of the public could help humanise the police, break down barriers and bridge the trust deficit between the service and sections of the community.

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“OUTSTANDING POLICING: In line with its mandate to promote police accountability and foster positive police-community relations, IPOA recognises the importance of initiatives that build public trust and confidence in the police,” the authority said.

OUTSTANDING POLICING: In line with its mandate to promote police accountability and foster positive police-community relations, IPOA recognises the importance of initiatives that build public trust and confidence in the police. The video of a senior police officer engaging in a street dance with young people and children demonstrates how informal community interactions can help humanise the police, break down barriers and bridge the trust deficit that exists between the police and sections of the public. #GuardingPublicInterestInPolicing #PoliceAccountabilityNow #Oversight — IPOA (@IPOA_KE) November 19, 2026

It added that the video demonstrated how ordinary interactions with young people and children could strengthen relationships between officers and the communities they serve.

The authority's reaction comes against a backdrop of public scrutiny of police conduct, including concerns raised over alleged brutality, abductions and deaths involving people in police custody.

Albert Ojwang death

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One of the cases that attracted nationwide attention was the death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang, who died while in custody at Nairobi's Central Police Station in June 2025.

Ojwang had been arrested in Homa Bay and transferred to Nairobi, where he was detained. Initial police accounts suggested that he had sustained injuries after hitting his head against a cell wall.

Albert Ojwang was a 31-year-old Kenyan teacher and blogger whose death in police custody at Nairobi's Central Police Station in June 2025 sparked public outrage (Image:Files)

However, investigations by IPOA established that he died inside the police cells, while a post-mortem examination indicated injuries consistent with an assault.

Six people, including three police officers, were subsequently charged with his murder. The accused persons denied the charges, and the case proceeded to trial.

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The incident intensified public debate about police accountability and the treatment of people in custody.

While praising the officer's interaction with the young people, IPOA reiterated the importance of initiatives that encourage trust and confidence between law enforcement agencies and the public.

Police officers conduct a marching drill.