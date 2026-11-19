The Ministry of Health and KMPDU have agreed on a phased payout plan to clear nearly a decade of unpaid salary backlogs.

Kenyan doctors are set to receive a portion of their long-standing compensation after the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) reached a formal agreement with the Ministry of Health to release Ksh.76 million in unpaid salary arrears.

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KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah confirmed that the initial tranche of funds has been ring-fenced to offset dues dating back nearly a decade to 2017.

According to the union, the first batch of payments is scheduled to reflect directly in affected doctors' November 2026 payroll, offering partial relief to medics who have pushed for the settlement of historical labour obligations.

Joint Audit Covers Nine Years of Salary Backlogs

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The breakthrough follows a series of high-level consultative engagements between KMPDU leadership and Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga aimed at resolving persistent industrial disputes in the public health sector.

To guarantee accuracy and prevent further disputes over figures, both parties established a joint Ministry of Health and KMPDU technical task force.

The team was mandated to audit, verify, and compute the exact amounts owed to individual practitioners over a nine-year window stretching from 2017 to June 2026.

The ongoing reconciliation exercise covers a wide pool of medical personnel, including doctors deployed in public referral and specialised health facilities across the country, as well as medical officers stationed in administrative and technical roles at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Nairobi.

Under the agreed disbursement schedule, any remaining verified balances after the November payout are slated for full clearance in the December 2026 payroll cycle.

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"These commitments represent meaningful progress in our continued pursuit of fairness, dignity, and the full implementation of doctors' rightful entitlements," Dr Atellah stated while briefing union members on the outcome of the talks.

Pay Harmonisation With SRC Targeted for January 2027

Beyond addressing immediate historical arrears, the agreement lays out a roadmap to eliminate structural pay disparities that have long sparked friction between medics and state employers.

The Ministry of Health committed to formally engaging the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to review and standardise remuneration structures for all doctors serving within the State Department for Medical Services.

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The harmonisation drive seeks to align headquarters and departmental pay scales with standard clinical facility rates, with implementation targeted for rollout in January 2027.

The negotiations also tackled the thorny issue of delayed on-call allowance and extra-duty compensation owed to doctors who remain available for emergency medical care outside regular working hours.

Under the new deal, the government pledged to factor the required allocation for pending on-call allowances into the upcoming 2027/2028 financial year budget estimates.

If approved through the parliamentary budget process, initial disbursements for the accumulated allowances are expected to begin in July 2027, marking the start of the new fiscal year.

Dr. Atellah underscored the scale of the backlog, revealing that individual calculations conducted during the audit show some senior and long-serving medical officers are owed up to Ksh.3 million each in accumulated arrears and unpaid allowances.

Union Vows Strict Monitoring to Prevent Broken Promises

While welcoming the Ministry's willingness to commit to clear timelines, KMPDU leadership maintained a cautious stance, noting past instances where signed agreements and return-to-work formulas stalled at the implementation stage.

Dr Atellah assured medical practitioners nationwide that the union's national executive council will actively track every payroll run and budget milestone to ensure the government honours its end of the bargain without further industrial action.