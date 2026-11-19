Revealed: When Bayern and Ajax will arrive in Kenya as organisers name number of tickets an individual can buy

Organisers of the match pitting Bayern Munich and Ajax have announced how long the two teams will be in Kenya and the maximum number of tickets a fan can purchase.

Kenyans seeking to buy tickets for the friendly match between Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam when the next phase of purchase opens up will not be allowed to exceed 10.

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The two European teams will face off during the official opening of Talanta Stadium on January 5, 2027 and already, a section of the stadium is sold out.

Tickets went on sale on November 5 and in a matter of minutes, the first phase of 15,000 tickets was sold out; going for Ksh2,500, Ksh3,500 and Ksh5,000.

However, there is still a chance to buy when the next phase of ticket sales opens up and for those looking to buy, the maximum an individual can purchase is between six and 10 tickets.

“It was a long queue of Kenyans who were buying those tickets so it was actual Kenyans who were purchasing,” Anthony Lungaho, CEO of Kenya’s AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee, said on Thursday, disputing claims that there was ticket hoarding after thousands of fans were left on the queue and missed out.

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Why Bayern vs Ajax tickets are sold in phases

Bayern Munich Vs Ajax. (Image: Talanta Sports City)

“There was no bulk purchase of tickets that has happened anywhere,” he added, revealing that a sizable number of the tickets were bought by foreigners.

“Ten percent of tickets that were bought were by people from outside Kenya. It was evidence of the confidence we have given the rest of the world to come to Kenya.”

Lungaho then explains why the organisers of the high-profile match opted for a phased approach in the sale of tickets.

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“The reason why there was only a quarter of the stadium available for sale is that this is the first time in our history where you are purchasing a seat, where you know exactly where you are going to seat and you can even see the view of the pitch and where you are seated,” said Lungaho.

“We wanted Kenyans to be familiar and that the platform can hold up a huge bulk of people without crashing out and it held up very well. At some point, there were 87,000 people simultaneously on the site and even after.”

When European giants will arrive in Kenya

Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam will face off at Talanta Stadium on January 5, 2027.

Lungaho has also dismissed claims that Bayern and Ajax will not send their first-team squads for the game, saying the agreement reached dictates that the star players will be the ones squaring it out at Talanta Stadium.

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“It is not a legends’ match or academy players, not team B or C, it is their best possible 11 and that confirmation is there in writing,” he said, revealing that the two teams will arrive in Kenya on January 2 and leave on January 6 with plans underway for some knowledge exchange with Kenyan sides.

The AFCON 2027 LOC is keen to use the match as an audition for the continental tournament and has invited their colleagues from Uganda and Tanzania to pick vital lessons which will help them organise a successful event from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

“We are bringing those two teams to give us that feeling that we are in the mood of organising AFCON,” stated Kenya’s AFCON LOC chairman Nicholas Musonye. “We want Kenyans to attend that match in large numbers because it is a rare opportunity.”