Arsenal supporters in Nairobi got an opportunity to celebrate the club's history on Thursday as former midfielder Ray Parlour joined HFM in bringing the Premier League Trophy to Kenya

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour brought a taste of the club's trophy-winning history to Nairobi on Thursday, November 19, as the Premier League Trophy arrived in Kenya for the second stop of the HFM x Arsenal FC Africa Trophy Tour 2026.

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The event, held at Masshouse Courtyard Grounds at Ngong Racecourse, brought together Arsenal supporters and football fans for a celebration featuring trophy photo opportunities, interactive football activities, games and live entertainment.

Parlour, a three-time Premier League winner and member of Arsenal's historic 2003/04 Invincibles squad, made a special appearance, giving fans an opportunity to meet and take photographs with one of the club's celebrated former players.

The Nairobi event was organised by HFM, an official partner of Arsenal FC, as part of its Africa Trophy Tour, which is taking the Premier League Trophy to three cities across the continent.

Arsenal Legend Ray Parlour arrives in Nairobi as Premier League Trophy Tour excites Kenyan fans

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"Bringing the Premier League Trophy to Nairobi was about celebrating the incredible passion Kenyan fans have for football and giving them the opportunity to experience a special part of Arsenal's history," said Bernard Nyaga, HFM Country Manager for Kenya.

"Having a Club legend like Ray Parlour join the celebrations made the occasion even more memorable, bringing supporters closer to the players and achievements that have shaped Arsenal's legacy."

Nairobi second stop on Africa tour

The Nairobi celebration followed an earlier stop in Lagos, Nigeria, with the tour scheduled to conclude in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 21.

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Through the initiative, HFM said it was seeking to strengthen its engagement with football supporters across Africa by creating opportunities for them to connect with Arsenal's history and celebrate their support for the club.

The company described the tour as part of its wider partnership with Arsenal FC, built around shared interests in excellence, connection and memorable experiences.

For Kenyan supporters, the appearance of Parlour offered an opportunity to interact with a player associated with one of the most celebrated periods in Arsenal's history.

The former midfielder was part of the squad that completed the 2003/04 Premier League season unbeaten, earning the team the nickname the Invincibles.

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Arsenal's achievement remains a defining chapter in the club's history, with the team becoming the first side in the modern Premier League era to finish a 38-match campaign without defeat.

Over 2.5 million HFM clients

HFM Group is a global multi-asset broker offering a range of financial instruments.

The company says it serves more than 2.5 million clients worldwide and places emphasis on security, regulation and its trading services.