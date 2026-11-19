Kenya’s AFCON 2027 LOC has commented on the move by CAF to set up the AFCON 2027 nerve centre in Dar es Salaam after operating from Nairobi during CHAN 2024.

Kenya has responded to news that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to have its 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027) coordination headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

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CAF is set to officially begin its AFCON 2027 operations on November 25 when the office is opened and it will be the nerve centre of Africa’s football governing body before and during the continental tournament that will take place between June 19 and July 17, 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

This is after CAF had set base in Nairobi during the CHAN 2024 tournament last year and there is a feeling that Kenya missed out and fears that it could point to Tanzania getting more attention during AFCON 2027.

However, Kenya’s AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee chairman Nicholas Musonye sees nothing wrong with CAF’s decision, stating that the tournament’s three hosts are all equal.

Musonye defends CAF’s decision

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“It is CAF who decides. They decided last year that they will do their operations in Nairobi. We did not ask for it,” Musonye told journalists on Thursday.

“They only said they will be doing operations here because the hotels are there so they decided and there was no written guarantee that they are doing the same for AFCON.

“We are three equal partners in this engagement. Let us not assume that we are better than two of our colleagues. We are equal partners and treat each other with respect.”

Mosonye feels it is a small matter that should bot given a lot of attention as Tanzania and Uganda also had no problem when CAF set base in Kenya during CHAN 2024.

“When CAF decided that we do the [CHAN 2024] draw and final in Nairobi, no one had a problem,” he added.

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Kenya keen to avoid distractions

“Tanzania and Uganda did not complain so if they have decided to do the operations of AFCON 2027 in Dar es Salaam, we have no problem.

“The headquarters of CAF is in Cairo not in Kenya and the operations centre of CAF can decide where to go like they did when they decided CHAN operations will be in Nairobi. So another equal partner has been given this one and it is fine.”

About claims that Kenya have lost out following the move, the ex-CECAFA secretary general thinks people are reading too much into the situation yet all the big decisions will be made amongst the three host countries.

“We have no problem as Kenya, what we are concerned with is to organise a good AFCON within East Africa and CAF have been very fair, they know anyone of us can host anything so Kenyans should not read too much into that,” said Musonye.

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