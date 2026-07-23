IPOA forensics expert explains how CCTV evidence in Albert Ojwang murder was verified

The ongoing trial of the murder of Albert Ojwang

The ongoing trial of the murder of Albert Ojwang

The testimony formed part of the prosecution's effort to demonstrate that the CCTV recordings meet the legal threshold for reliability.

The murder trial of Albert Ojwang took a technical turn on Wednesday as the Kibera High Court heard how investigators verified CCTV footage that has become a key piece of evidence in the case.

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The court recalled Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) Head of Forensics Joseph Mutua, who walked the court through the process used to collect, analyse and certify CCTV footage from Mbagathi Hospital.

His testimony centred on ensuring the footage presented before the court met the standards required for use as evidence, with the prosecution seeking to establish that the recordings had not been tampered with before being relied upon in the ongoing trial.

CCTV footage underwent forensic examination

While testifying, Mutua told the court that he prepared and signed the forensic exhibit containing the CCTV footage obtained from Mbagathi Hospital.

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He said the exhibit was accompanied by a forensic report and the necessary supporting certificates required for the evidence to be admitted in court.

According to the forensic expert, the footage was subjected to a detailed examination before investigators concluded that it was authentic.

Mutua further confirmed that the recordings had not been altered or manipulated, assuring the court that the video evidence accurately reflected the footage collected during the investigation.

The testimony formed part of the prosecution's effort to demonstrate that the CCTV recordings meet the legal threshold for reliability.

The ongoing trial of Albert Ojwang murder

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Court shown footage from Mbagathi Hospital

The court was also shown CCTV footage capturing the movement of police officers after they transported the late Ojwang from Central Police Station to Mbagathi Hospital in the early hours of June 9, 2025.

According to the prosecution, the recordings showed officers arriving at the hospital's casualty bay in a police vehicle before moving within different sections of the facility.

The footage also captured officers later leaving the hospital with Ojwang's body.

The prosecution relied on the recordings as part of its reconstruction of events surrounding Ojwang's final hours after he was removed from the cells at Central Police Station.

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Evidence forms part of prosecution's case

The prosecution team, led by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jalson Makori and Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Wangui Gichuhi, assisted by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Duncan Ondimu, presented the forensic evidence as part of its case against the accused.

Samson Kiprotich Talaam who served as Central Police station's Officer Commanding Station (OCS), James Mukhwana, Peter Kimani, John Ngige Gitau, Gin Ammitou Abwao and Brian Mwaniki Njue when they appeared in court for Albert Ojwang's murder trial.

By presenting both the CCTV footage and the accompanying forensic certification, the prosecution sought to show that the evidence had maintained its integrity from the time it was collected through to its presentation in court.

Forensic verification is a crucial step in criminal investigations involving digital evidence because it helps establish that files have not been edited, corrupted or otherwise interfered with before they are produced in court.

Trial continues over Ojwang's death

Ojwang died after his alleged arrest and detention at Central Police Station on June 7, 2025.

Six people have been charged with his murder. They are former Central Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Kiprotich Talaam, James Mukhwana, Peter Kimani, John Ngige Gitau, Gin Ammitou Abwao and Brian Mwaniki Njue.

All have denied the charges.