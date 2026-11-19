The latest incident has raised questions about the organisation of public engagements on university campuses and the role of student leadership in facilitating events intended to benefit students. For the podcast team, the disruption represents another setback during a tour designed to bring its content and creative opportunities closer to university audiences. Last week, the team lost production equipment in a reported theft at JKUAT.

Mic Cheque Podcast co-host Mariah has expressed disappointment following the disruption of the podcast’s planned live recording at the University of Nairobi, describing the incident as an embarrassing reflection of the state of the institution.

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The event, scheduled for Thursday, November 19, at Taifa Hall, was reportedly halted following a confrontation involving individuals said to be associated with the university’s student leadership.

In a reaction shared after the incident, Mariah, an alumna of the University of Nairobi, said she was embarrassed by what had happened at the institution, expressing concern that conditions at the university appeared to have deteriorated.

“As an alumna.. I'm so embarrassed that things have gotten worse at University of Nairobi.. what we have witnessed is beyond appalling!" she said.

“S/o to the ChequeMates who came out.”

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Mic Cheque Podcast co-host Mariah

Mic Cheque Podcast event at University of Nairobi halted

Her remarks came after videos and accounts circulating on social media showed commotion at Taifa Hall, where the podcast had planned to engage students and fans through its CampusLinkUpTour.

According to accounts of photos and videos circulating online, University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) President Ahmed Rashid was seen storming the venue accompanied by associates.

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Mic Cheque huko UON kumeendaje? 😳 https://t.co/a4qcFB7gpu — Sir Adam ™ (@AdamMaina_) November 19, 2026

Footage shared online appeared to show heated exchanges and physical confrontations involving him and his team against other people at the venue reported to be among the event organizers.

Other claims circulating online suggested that the disagreement involved demands for a monetary facilitation fee through which the UNSA leadership allegedly demanded payment before allowing the event to proceed.

However, there was also no verified account available detailing the sequence of events leading to the confrontation or the circumstances under which the recording was stopped by the time of publication.

Claims that organisers or students were assaulted also circulated, although the identities of those involved and the full circumstances of the alleged incidents remain unclear.

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The disruption left students who had turned up for the event disappointed, with the planned engagement failing to proceed as advertised.

UoN students later staged protests calling for the resignation of UNSA President Ahmed Rashid chanting “Rashid must go” following the shutdown of the event.

🎥 Students at the University of Nairobi staged protests on November 19, 2026, calling for the resignation of University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) President Ahmed Rashid Burrow. The students chanted “Rashid must go” following the shutdown of a Mic Cheque Podcast campus tour event, which was allegedly halted, sparking unrest among students #HomeOfHardTruths — Radio Generation (@RadioGenKe) November 19, 2026

Another setback after JKUAT theft

The incident came barely a week after the Mic Cheque Podcast team reported losing production equipment during its campus tour stop at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

On November 12, the team announced that someone had accessed its tour bus while the hosts were at the institution and stolen several electronic devices.

The missing equipment included three MacBook Pro laptops, one MacBook Air, an iPhone 13, eight solid-state drives (SSDs) and two sets of headphones.

This afternoon at JKUAT for our university tour, someone accessed our tour bus and stole the items below: 3 MacBook Pros & 1 MacBook Air 1 iPhone 13 8 SSD cards 2 headphone sets In case any you see any of these items being sold anywhere, please call 0705540697 — Mic Cheque Podcast (@micchequepod) November 12, 2026

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The loss was particularly significant because the devices were used in the podcast's production work.

Co-host Chaxy later announced a KSh100,000 reward for anyone with credible information that could help recover the stolen equipment.

What was planned at Taifa Hall

The University of Nairobi event was part of the #CampusLinkUpTour, an initiative organised to connect university students with content creators and provide opportunities for young people interested in digital media.

In its promotional announcement, Mic Cheque said the UoN stop would take place at Taifa Hall from midday, with free entry. The event was to be hosted by The GLM Podcast.

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THE KLAN HAS ENTERED THE CHAT!🚨🔥 UON, we’ve got more company joining us at Taifa Hall TOMORROW! 🥳 KodongKlan are officially joining the #CampusLinkUpTour for our University of Nairobi stop🕺🏽💥 📍: Taifa Hall 📆: Thursday, November 19th ⏰ : 12:00 NOON 🎟️: FREE ENTRY 🎙️ Hosted by The GLM Podcast Tell a friend to tell a friend, No squad left behind! TOMORROW is looking GOOD! 🤩✨ #BanterTime — Mic Cheque Podcast (@micchequepod) November 18, 2026

The programme also included a creative workshop organised in partnership with Dairyland.

University content creators were invited to participate in activities that offered opportunities to win a creator toolkit and secure a three-month paid partnership with the brand.

The UoN stop had earlier been postponed in October as the podcast monitored the lecturers' strike before new dates for the JKUAT and University of Nairobi visits were announced.

Mic Cheque Podcast, hosted by Chaxy, Mariah and Mwass, has built a following through its conversational entertainment and pop-culture discussions.

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