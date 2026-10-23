How University of Nairobi Landed in a Ksh20 Billion Financial Hole Despite Its Vast Wealth PHOTO: COURTESY

How University of Nairobi Landed in a Ksh20 Billion Financial Hole Despite Its Vast Wealth PHOTO: COURTESY

How University of Nairobi Landed in a Ksh20 Billion Financial Hole Despite Its Vast Wealth

The University of Nairobi faces growing scrutiny over how its vast wealth has failed to shield it from a deepening financial crisis.

The University of Nairobi (UoN) is facing a severe financial crisis after being declared technically insolvent by the Office of the Auditor-General.

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The institution is currently burdened by debts totalling an estimated Ksh20 billion, driven by mounting operational deficits, unremitted statutory deductions, and heavy pension arrears.

According to the audit report for the 2021/2022 financial year, the university recorded an annual shortfall of Ksh2.2 billion, pushing its cumulative deficit to Ksh8.8 billion.

The findings painted a stark picture of the institution's balance sheet, revealing deep liquidity constraints that jeopardise its capacity to settle short-term obligations.

Appearing before the National Assembly Education Committee, an official from the Auditor-General's office outlined the university's precarious financial health, pointing out the vast disparity between its current resources and outstanding liabilities.

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“The university held current assets of Ksh5,170,219,000, resulting in a negative working capital of Ksh8,615,765,000,” the representative told lawmakers.

The financial downturn has been largely linked to a drop in state allocations following the rollout of the Differentiated Unit Cost funding formula, which created an estimated Ksh1.6 billion deficit for the institution.

A surging payroll budget, losses across internal commercial operations, and unpaid tax and pension liabilities, now standing at roughly Ksh10.6 billion, have further deepened the cash flow crisis.

University of Nairobi Management Outlines Turnaround Blueprint

University of Nairobi Management Outlines Turnaround Blueprint PHOTO: COURTESY

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Defending the university’s status before MPs, Vice-Chancellor Professor Ayub Gitau admitted to the pressing liquidity challenges but emphasised that the institution remains fundamentally sound due to an asset portfolio valued at more than Ksh220 billion.

Prof. Gitau stated that executive management is implementing a comprehensive recovery plan to boost internal revenue and stabilise cash reserves.

The proposed interventions include monetising idle property through leasing, expanding student admissions, pursuing competitive international research grants, and restructuring underperforming enterprise units.

“We are working to stabilise the situation by optimising our internal revenue generation, and we are already seeing signs of progress,” Prof. Gitau assured the committee, maintaining that unlocking value from existing capital will steer the university out of distress.

Parliament Demands Concrete Recovery Timelines

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Lawmakers, led by Education Committee Chairperson Dick Maungu, pressed the Vice-Chancellor on how the university plans to operate under technical insolvency without disrupting academic programs or defaulting on payments to staff and suppliers.

Maungu challenged the administration to provide practical solutions, noting that operational continuity depends heavily on meeting regular commitments to vendors and faculty.

The parliamentary team questioned the viability of the proposed turnaround plan, insisting that any recovery strategy must be supported by verifiable financial models, clear implementation timelines, and measurable benchmarks.

Legislators also sought clarity on how swiftly the university’s vast land and commercial holdings could be converted into actual cash flow to service its immediate obligations.

The predicament at the University of Nairobi reflects broader financial headwinds confronting Kenya’s public higher education sector.

State universities across the country continue to struggle with ballooning wage bills, statutory debts, and inflationary operational costs against shrinking government grants.

The crisis has intensified calls to reform the higher education financing architecture to ensure it realistically matches the cost of teaching, research, and infrastructure maintenance.