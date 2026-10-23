Fugitive Kenyan Extradited to US after 13 Years on the Run Over Fatal Drunk-Driving Crash
A Kenyan man who evaded justice in the United States for 13 years has finally been handed over to American authorities.
Sancho Kibutu was handed over to the US authorities following his conviction for a fatal drunk-driving crash that claimed the life of a teenager.
The Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed that Kibutu, also known by the aliases Sancho Kibuto and Njoroge Kibuto, was extradited to the US to face sentencing after being found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
Handed over to US officials in Nairobi
Officers attached to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations formally handed Kibutu over to American authorities in Nairobi.
He was then flown to California, following a formal extradition request submitted by the US Department of Justice through the American Embassy in Nairobi.
The entire extradition process, coordinated through Kenyan courts by the DPP and partner agencies, took four weeks to complete.
DPP formalizes extradition of Sancho Kibutu to the US to face sentencing for fatal drunk-driving offence. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has facilitated the extradition of Sancho Kibutu, a Kenyan national wanted in the United States to face sentencing following his conviction for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Mr. Kibutu was formally handed over to US authorities in Nairobi by officers attached to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and flown to California following an extradition request made by the US Department of Justice through the US Embassy in Nairobi. The extradition process, facilitated by the DPP and other agencies through the Kenyan courts, lasted four weeks. Prior to his extradition, Mr. Kibutu, alias Sancho Kibuto alias Njoroge Kibuto had remained a fugitive for 13 years after failing to appear for sentencing following his conviction in the USA on 19th September 2013. A bench warrant was subsequently issued on 28th October 2013. Mr. Kibutu was arrested in Nairobi on 9th September 2026 pursuant to the extradition proceedings between Kenya and the United States. He was convicted by the Superior Court of California, County of Madera, of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, contrary to Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code. Court records indicate that Kibutu, then aged 32, was driving along Golden State Boulevard when he crossed a double yellow line and collided with another vehicle. The crash killed a 16-year-old passenger and left the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle injured. Despite his conviction, Kibutu failed to appear for sentencing and remained at large until his arrest in Kenya. The extradition underscores the DPP's commitment to facilitating international cooperation in criminal justice and ensuring that individuals wanted to answer for offences in other jurisdictions are brought before the relevant authorities in accordance with the law. #HakiNaUsawa— Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) October 23, 2026
Thirteen years a fugitive
Before his extradition, Kibutu had remained a fugitive for well over a decade, having failed to appear for sentencing after his conviction in the United States on 19 September 2013.
Officials issued a bench warrant for his arrest shortly afterwards, on 28 October of that same year.
His run from justice finally came to an end on 9 September 2026 when he was arrested in Nairobi as part of extradition proceedings between Kenya and the United States.
Fatal crash that led to Sancho Kibutu conviction
The Superior Court of California, Madera County convicted Kibutu, of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, an offence under Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code.
According to court records, Kibutu, then 32 years old, had been driving along Golden State Boulevard when he crossed a double yellow line and collided head-on with another vehicle.
The crash killed a 16-year-old passenger and left the driver, along with two other occupants, seriously injured.
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