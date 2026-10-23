Fugitive Kenyan Extradited to US after 13 Years on the Run Over Fatal Drunk-Driving Crash

DPP formalizes extradition of Sancho Kibutu to the US to face sentencing for fatal drunk-driving offence. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has facilitated the extradition of Sancho Kibutu, a Kenyan national wanted in the United States to face sentencing following his conviction for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Mr. Kibutu was formally handed over to US authorities in Nairobi by officers attached to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and flown to California following an extradition request made by the US Department of Justice through the US Embassy in Nairobi. The extradition process, facilitated by the DPP and other agencies through the Kenyan courts, lasted four weeks. Prior to his extradition, Mr. Kibutu, alias Sancho Kibuto alias Njoroge Kibuto had remained a fugitive for 13 years after failing to appear for sentencing following his conviction in the USA on 19th September 2013. A bench warrant was subsequently issued on 28th October 2013. Mr. Kibutu was arrested in Nairobi on 9th September 2026 pursuant to the extradition proceedings between Kenya and the United States. He was convicted by the Superior Court of California, County of Madera, of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, contrary to Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code. Court records indicate that Kibutu, then aged 32, was driving along Golden State Boulevard when he crossed a double yellow line and collided with another vehicle. The crash killed a 16-year-old passenger and left the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle injured. Despite his conviction, Kibutu failed to appear for sentencing and remained at large until his arrest in Kenya. The extradition underscores the DPP's commitment to facilitating international cooperation in criminal justice and ensuring that individuals wanted to answer for offences in other jurisdictions are brought before the relevant authorities in accordance with the law. #HakiNaUsawa