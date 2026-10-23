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Fugitive Kenyan Extradited to US after 13 Years on the Run Over Fatal Drunk-Driving Crash

Tunoi Kevin 08:23 - 23 October 2026
Sancho Kibutu was extradited to the US to face sentencing after being found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations formally handed Kibutu over to American authorities in Nairobi.
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A Kenyan man who evaded justice in the United States for 13 years has finally been handed over to American authorities.

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Sancho Kibutu was handed over to the US authorities following his conviction for a fatal drunk-driving crash that claimed the life of a teenager.

The Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed that Kibutu, also known by the aliases Sancho Kibuto and Njoroge Kibuto, was extradited to the US to face sentencing after being found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

According to the extradition request, Sancho Kibutu had been on the run since October 11, 2013, after failing to comply with an order from the Superior Court.

Handed over to US officials in Nairobi

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Officers attached to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations formally handed Kibutu over to American authorities in Nairobi.

He was then flown to California, following a formal extradition request submitted by the US Department of Justice through the American Embassy in Nairobi.

The entire extradition process, coordinated through Kenyan courts by the DPP and partner agencies, took four weeks to complete.

Thirteen years a fugitive

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Before his extradition, Kibutu had remained a fugitive for well over a decade, having failed to appear for sentencing after his conviction in the United States on 19 September 2013.

Officials issued a bench warrant for his arrest shortly afterwards, on 28 October of that same year.

His run from justice finally came to an end on 9 September 2026 when he was arrested in Nairobi as part of extradition proceedings between Kenya and the United States.

Fatal crash that led to Sancho Kibutu conviction

The Superior Court of California, Madera County convicted Kibutu, of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, an offence under Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code.

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According to court records, Kibutu, then 32 years old, had been driving along Golden State Boulevard when he crossed a double yellow line and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The crash killed a 16-year-old passenger and left the driver, along with two other occupants, seriously injured.

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