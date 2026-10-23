Revealed! Why Kenya's SGR Extension to the Ugandan Border Will Now Cost Sh148 Billion More Than First Projected PHOTO: COURTESY

Revealed! Why Kenya's SGR Extension to the Ugandan Border Will Now Cost Sh148 Billion More Than First Projected PHOTO: COURTESY

Revealed! Why Kenya's SGR Extension to the Ugandan Border Will Now Cost Sh148 Billion More Than First Projected

Kenya has increased the projected cost of the 369-kilometre Naivasha–Malaba SGR extension to Sh651 billion.

The National Treasury has officially revised the projected cost of extending Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to the Ugandan border town of Malaba upward to Sh651 billion.

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This dramatic adjustment highlights the escalating financial commitments required to execute the crucial 369-kilometre modern rail corridor, designed to fully link the Port of Mombasa to East Africa's landlocked hinterland.

The updated figure marks a sharp jump of nearly 30 per cent, or Sh148 billion, from the Sh502.9 billion estimate published in October 2023.

Treasury documentation indicates that while external loans and partnerships are expected to provide the vast majority of the funds (Sh618.8 billion), final financing agreements have yet to be locked down as the government navigates strict debt sustainability ceilings.

Innovative Revenue Securitisation and Public-Private Partnership Model

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Kenya Railways Begins Construction of Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba SGR PHOTO: COURTESY

To avoid taking on unsustainable direct commercial debt, Nairobi is shifting toward an innovative off-balance-sheet financing model centred on revenue securitisation.

Under this framework, the state aims to raise up to Sh390 billion through sovereign bonds backed by future collections from the Railway Development Levy (RDL), a two per cent surcharge levied on imported goods entering the country, channelled through dedicated Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

Simultaneously, the government is introducing a structured Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to lower immediate public capital expenditure.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir indicated that while the State will fund the physical railway track and infrastructure, private commercial partners will supply the capital-heavy rolling stock, including high-capacity locomotives, freight wagons, and passenger trains.

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These private operators will recoup their investments directly from transport tariffs while paying the government an agreed concession fee for track access.

Detailed Route Alignment Across Seven Counties to Kisumu and Malaba

The revised budget follows the conclusion of comprehensive engineering and route alignment studies. The proposed rail corridor will cut through Narok, Bomet, Kericho, and Nyamira before arriving at the lakeside city of Kisumu.

The mega-project is structured into two distinct execution legs:

• Phase 2B (Naivasha to Kisumu): Spanning 264 kilometres, this stretch includes a vital 8.69-kilometre rail spur connecting directly to the modernised Kisumu Port to facilitate seamless multimodal lake transport across Lake Victoria into Uganda and Tanzania.

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• Phase 2C (Kisumu to Malaba): Covering the remaining 107 kilometres from the lakeside hub to the official border crossing at Malaba, completing the main line to Uganda.

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and its subsidiary, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), have been selected to execute the construction works.

The Chinese engineering giants previously built the initial Mombasa–Nairobi line (Sh465.7 billion) and the subsequent Nairobi–Naivasha leg (Sh191.6 billion), which brought cumulative historical spending on the SGR project to Sh657.3 billion.

Shift in Beijing’s Lending Policy and Presidential Revival

The SGR line had abruptly terminated at Suswa in Naivasha in 2019 after Beijing tightened its cross-border lending criteria under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China shifted away from funding massive transport infrastructure corridors, adopting a refined "small yet beautiful" investment framework that prioritises targeted, lower-risk projects in green energy, healthcare, digital technology, and agriculture.

To restore momentum to the northern corridor trade route, President William Ruto officially launched the revival of the cross-border extension project on March 19, emphasising its critical role in boosting regional economic integration within the East African Community (EAC).

However, according to the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC), physical earthworks along the Naivasha–Malaba stretch have remained on hold pending the finalisation of compulsory land acquisition and compensation frameworks.

Environmental Approvals and 5,000-Acre Land Compensation Exercise

Environmental Approvals and 5,000-Acre Land Compensation Exercise PHOTO: COURTESY

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Plans for the SGR expansion reached a crucial regulatory milestone after the government formally initiated the land acquisition and compensation process following the completion of comprehensive feasibility assessments.

Official Treasury disclosures confirm that both the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) have been fully concluded and approved.

The Kenya Railways Corporation has finalised its review of the designated corridor alignment and land usage requirements, clearing the administrative pathway for physical construction to kick off.

To accommodate the expanded track, station stops, marshalling yards, and service buffer zones, KRC intends to acquire upwards of 5,000 acres of private and community land.

The National Land Commission (NLC) has already mapped out the exact acreage required across seven counties: Nakuru, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Nyamira, Homa Bay, and Kisumu.

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Property owners along the marked corridor are set to receive compensation payouts as the state secures the mandatory right-of-way.

Economic Implications for Regional Logistics and Trade

The SGR extension forms a central pillar of President Ruto’s broader economic transformation agenda, which prioritizes modernizing major transport and logistics infrastructure to reduce regional freight expenses and streamline transit times.

By replacing slow, road-based heavy trucking along the Northern Corridor with high-capacity rail transport, the completed line is projected to drastically cut logistics costs for importers and exporters across Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Furthermore, direct rail connectivity to Kisumu Port will revitalise lake trade, reinforcing Kenya’s position as the primary commercial gateway to Central and East Africa.

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Five reasons why the National Treasury revised the Naivasha–Malaba SGR cost upward to Sh651 billion:

1. Comprehensive Route Alignment and Engineering Scope Modifications

2. Extensive Land Acquisition and 5,000-Acre Compensation Plan

3. Inflationary Pressures and Currency Adjustments

4. Shift to Off-Balance-Sheet Securitisation and Private Financing

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