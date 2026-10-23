Suzanne Silantoi: From Failed Nairobi Senate Bid to Governor Sakaja's Health CEC Appointment

Suzanne Silantoi Lengewa serves as Nairobi City County’s County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health, Wellness and Nutrition.

Suzanne Silantoi Lengewa serves as Nairobi City County’s County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health, Wellness and Nutrition.

Despite Suzanne Silantoi losing the 2017 election, her political journey continued, eventually bringing her into the county administration led by the man who defeated her, Johnson Sakaja.

Suzanne Silantoi Lengewa entered Nairobi’s political scene in 2017 at the age of 23, when she contested the city’s senatorial seat as an independent candidate.

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Although she lost the election, her political journey continued, eventually bringing her into the county administration led by the man who defeated her, Johnson Sakaja.

Nearly a decade later, Silantoi serves as Nairobi City County’s County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health, Wellness and Nutrition.

Suzanne Silantoi Lengewa

She is tasked with overseeing a department responsible for delivering healthcare services to residents across the capital.

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Her journey from a young electoral aspirant to a county executive offers a glimpse into her political background, education and rise through public administration.

Who is Suzanne Silantoi?

Born and raised in Nairobi, Silantoi attended Moi Girls High School before joining Kenyatta University, where she studied music.

Suzanne Silantoi Lengewa

She later pursued a master’s degree in public policy at the University of York in the United Kingdom.

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Her professional experience also included work in public health communication and policy initiatives focusing on young people and governance.

Silantoi’s interest in public affairs developed before she entered county government, with her early political activities centred on youth participation, public service delivery and governance.

Silantoi's first attempt at politics in 2017

Silantoi made her electoral debut during the 2017 General Election, when she contested the Nairobi senatorial seat as an independent candidate.

Suzanne Silantoi Lengewa

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At 23, she was among the younger aspirants seeking elective office in the capital.

Her opponents included Johnson Sakaja, who ran on a Jubilee Party ticket, and Edwin Sifuna of the Orange Democratic Movement.

Sakaja won the election, defeating the other candidates to become Nairobi’s senator before later pursuing the governorship.

Silantoi’s campaign was driven by her interest in public service, youth participation and the management of devolved government functions.

She expressed concern about unemployment among young people and the quality of public services, including healthcare.

Suzanne Silantoi Lengewa

Although she did not secure the seat, the campaign marked her entry into competitive politics and provided an early platform for her interest in governance.

Governor Johnson Sakaja and Suzanne Silantoi Lengewa

Following the 2017 election, Silantoi became involved in policy work and initiatives relating to youth participation in governance.

She later pursued postgraduate studies in public policy at the University of York, strengthening her academic background in government and public administration.

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After returning to Kenya, she re-entered Nairobi’s political scene in 2022 by joining Sakaja’s campaign team ahead of the General Election.

Sakaja won the Nairobi gubernatorial race, defeating incumbent Governor Anne Kananu and other contenders.

His victory created an opportunity for Silantoi to move from electoral campaigning into county administration.

Appointment to Sakaja’s county cabinet

In October 2022, Sakaja nominated Silantoi to serve as County Executive Committee Member for Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service.

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Suzanne Silantoi Lengewa

The county assembly’s vetting process subsequently approved the nomination, and she became part of the county executive team sworn into office on December 8, 2022.

The portfolio placed her in charge of functions relating to public participation, inclusivity and engagement between the county government and residents.

Her appointment marked a shift from seeking an elected position to serving in an administrative role within the county government.

Appointment as Nairobi Health CEC

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In July 2023, Sakaja reshuffled his cabinet, moving Silantoi to the Health, Wellness and Nutrition docket.

At 29, she became responsible for one of Nairobi County’s most significant departments, overseeing a health system that includes public hospitals, health centres and other county health facilities.

Suzanne Silantoi Lengewa

The department faces challenges involving healthcare staffing, working conditions, access to treatment, medical supplies and the efficiency of service delivery.

Silantoi identified three priorities for her tenure: improving healthcare workers’ welfare, strengthening patient satisfaction and digitising hospital operations.

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In a July 2024 interview, she explained that some health facilities lacked basic staff amenities, including suitable spaces for workers on call to rest or change.

She argued that improving working conditions was important to the quality of services patients received.

She also highlighted the use of digital patient records to improve the flow of information between hospital departments, reduce delays and strengthen financial accountability.

Her work and priorities in the health docket

Silantoi’s responsibilities extend beyond policy announcements to the administration of Nairobi’s public healthcare services and engagement with health workers.

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In March 2026, she outlined the county’s efforts to expand cancer screening, improve diagnostic services and digitise healthcare facilities.

She also discussed plans for a dedicated cancer treatment centre in Parklands.

Healthcare priorities

The county’s stated healthcare priorities have included improving access to screening and treatment, strengthening hospital systems and expanding the use of digital records.

Her position also places her at the centre of discussions between the county government and healthcare workers over employment conditions, promotions, medical cover and outstanding payments.

In February 2026, she addressed the County Assembly’s Health Committee during discussions about health workers’ grievances and an ongoing industrial dispute.

She outlined the county government’s position on resolving outstanding issues while maintaining healthcare services for residents.

These responsibilities have made the health docket a significant part of her public career, given the size of Nairobi’s population and its dependence on county-run healthcare facilities.