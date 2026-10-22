Severe armed clashes have erupted in the strategic border town of Moyale, straddling the frontier of Ethiopia and Kenya, primarily driven by intense inter-communal and ethno-territorial disputes between the Oromo and Somali communities (Image: Files)

Severe armed clashes have erupted in the strategic border town of Moyale, straddling the frontier of Ethiopia and Kenya, primarily driven by intense inter-communal and ethno-territorial disputes between the Oromo and Somali communities (Image: Files)

Moyale Border Clashes: Why Hundreds Fled Ethiopia and How Kenya Handles Asylum

Hundreds of Ethiopians, mostly women, children and young people, have crossed into Kenya following gunfire and clashes in the border town of Moyale.

The crossings began on Wednesday, October 21, and continued into Thursday, October 22, when gunfire was reported on the Ethiopian side of Moyale.

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The town straddles the Kenya - Ethiopia border, with a Kenyan side in Marsabit County and an Ethiopian side in the Oromia region.

The border settlement is an established centre for trade and family links, meaning violence in one part of the town can quickly affect people on both sides.

Police said the arrivals had crossed through several areas, including Sessi, Kore, Biashara, Foundation and Miti.

Most were women, children and young people.

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The incident is separate from the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, which lies hundreds of miles away.

Stanley Ndungu Kamande is the current County Commissioner of Marsabit County, Kenya, having assumed office in May 2026 (Image: Files)

Gunfire reaches the Kenyan side

The effects of the violence were also felt across the border.

According to a Kenyan police report cited by the Associated Press, a woman was shot in the neck and taken to a private hospital in Moyale, where the bullet was removed.

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She was reported to be in stable condition.

A police officer was struck on the head after a bullet hit a metal support bar at the Moyale police station’s football ground, but the officer was not injured.

A bullet also shattered a window at La-Tahsan Hotel.

Police did not identify the source of the bullets.

The reports underline the risk to residents and local businesses when gunfire occurs close to a shared border.

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Humanitarian response

The Kenya Red Cross said it was assessing how many people had been displaced and what assistance they needed. As of Thursday’s reporting, there was no formal camp ready to accommodate those arriving.

Many families were therefore relying on relatives, well-wishers and temporary local arrangements while the response developed.

The first needs in such a situation generally include safe shelter, clean water, food, sanitation, medical attention and protection for children and people separated from their families.

An accurate registration process is also important for identifying vulnerable individuals and estimating the scale of assistance required.

The eventual response will depend on how many people need to remain in Kenya, whether the security situation changes and the capacity of local authorities and humanitarian agencies to provide support.

The Kenya Red Cross Society has scaled up humanitarian operations in Moyale, Marsabit County, to support hundreds of families fleeing cross-border conflict and fighting in southern Ethiopia (Image: Files)

What happens when people seek asylum?

Kenya’s Refugees Act, 2021, provides the framework for receiving and recognising people seeking protection.

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The Department of Refugee Services (DRS), within the Government of Kenya, is responsible for registration, documentation and refugee-status determination, with technical support from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

People fleeing violence do not automatically acquire formally recognised refugee status the moment they cross the border.

Their circumstances must be considered under Kenya’s law and its international obligations. They may seek asylum and be registered for the process through the responsible authorities.

Registration helps authorities identify families and people with specific needs, arrange assistance and issue the appropriate documentation.

UNHCR says documentation can also help protect asylum-seekers and refugees against forced return, arbitrary arrest and detention.

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The legal process is separate from the immediate duty to respond to people in danger. Emergency shelter and basic humanitarian assistance may be needed before individual claims have been fully assessed.

Moyale, the border town

Moyale is more than a border crossing.

Its communities rely on cross-border trade, transport and longstanding social ties.

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Disruption affects traders, families, transporters and public services in an area where resources are already stretched.

Kenyan authorities must monitor the security situation, protect residents and coordinate with Ethiopian counterparts where possible.

At the same time, displaced people need access to protection and humanitarian support while the cause of the fighting is investigated.