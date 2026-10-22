What is IFMIS in Kenya? How Government Payments are Approved and Processed

From budget allocation to a supplier’s bank account, Kenya’s Integrated Financial Management Information System links key stages of public spending. Here is how IFMIS works and how government payments move through the system.

When a government department pays a supplier, the transaction should leave more than a bank transfer.

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There should be a budget allocation, procurement records, an invoice, approvals and an accounting entry showing how public money was spent.

In Kenya, the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) connects these processes, providing a common platform for managing public finances across national and county governments.

Managed by the National Treasury, the system is designed to improve financial control, accountability and visibility over government transactions.

Cabinet Secretary, Finance Hon. John Mbadi (Image: Files)

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What exactly is IFMIS?

IFMIS is an automated public-finance management system that links government planning, budgeting, procurement, expenditure, accounting and financial reporting.

Rather than treating these functions as separate activities, the system connects them so authorised officers can track financial transactions through different stages.

It also generates reports used by government accountants, managers and auditors.

The system has four main financial components:

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Plan to Budget links government priorities and plans to budget allocations.

Procure to Pay manages the procurement process, from purchasing plans and supplier management to invoices and payments.

Revenue to Cash supports revenue recording, cash management and bank reconciliation.

Record to Report handles accounting records and financial reporting, helping government entities maintain an updated picture of their financial position.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (Image: Files)

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How a government payment moves through IFMIS

Consider a county government purchasing medical supplies from a private company.

The payment process typically involves several stages, with checks intended to ensure the expenditure is authorised and properly documented.

1. The money must be budgeted

Before a government entity commits public funds, the expenditure must fall within the applicable budget and financial controls.

The purchasing department identifies the requirement and raises a requisition through the relevant procurement process.

IFMIS links procurement activity to budget and expenditure management, allowing authorised officers to monitor commitments against available allocations.

2. The supplier and purchase are recorded

The procurement process establishes who will supply the goods or services and under what terms.

The relevant purchase order records the approved transaction, including the items or services being procured.

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Supplier registration is also part of the system.

IFMIS is integrated with the Kenya Revenue Authority's iTax platform, which enables supplier details to be checked against KRA records.

3. Goods are delivered and an invoice submitted

Once the supplier delivers the goods or performs the agreed service, an invoice is submitted for processing.

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The responsible officers must verify the supporting documents and confirm that the claim corresponds with the procurement.

Depending on the transaction, this includes checking the purchase order, invoice and evidence of delivery or completion.

The invoice then proceeds through the relevant approval and payment processes.

Recording an invoice does not, by itself, establish that the goods were delivered or the service performed; those checks remain important.

4. The payment goes through approval

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IFMIS has an approval hierarchy and audit trails designed to record a transaction from initiation through its subsequent stages.

This supports internal checks and the separation of responsibilities among authorised officers.

Once the required checks and approvals are completed, the payment can proceed through the government’s banking arrangements.

5. The supplier receives the money

The National Treasury says IFMIS is integrated with the Central Bank of Kenya's internet-banking platform.

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This enables payments to move directly from a ministry, department or agency account held at the Central Bank to a supplier's account at a commercial bank, replacing government cash and cheque payments.

The transaction is also reflected in government accounting records, supporting reconciliation and financial reporting.

Does IFMIS guarantee that public money is safe?

No system can guarantee that every transaction is legitimate.

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IFMIS provides controls, transaction records and reporting tools, but their effectiveness also depends on accurate data, proper verification and officers following the required procedures.

The National Treasury itself notes that the accuracy of reports generated by IFMIS depends on the information entered into the system.

Ultimately, IFMIS is intended to make government spending more traceable, from the budget that authorises an expense to the payment recorded against it.