Kenya Power Lists Scheduled Blackouts: See Affected Areas on Friday October 23rd
Kenya Power has announced planned blackouts in parts of Nairobi, Nandi, western Kenya, Migori and Nyeri on Friday, October 23, 2026.
Most affected areas will experience electricity interruptions from 9am to 5pm, while parts of the Western region will have an earlier start at 8:30am.
Check the complete list below to see whether your area will be affected.
Nairobi Region
Argwings Kodhek and surrounding areas
Affected locations include parts of Argwings Kodhek Road, Ralph Bunche Road, Nelson Awour Centre, Nairobi Hospital, Landmark Plaza, Kwetu Hostels, Hurlingham Shopping Centre, Woodlands Road, part of Jabavu Lane, Lee Funeral Home, Upperhill Medical Hospital and the University of Nairobi Dental School.
Other affected locations are the second, third, fourth and fifth Ngong avenues, The Chancery Building, Bishops Road, Sarova Panafric Hotel, Fairview Hotel and adjacent customers.
Pangani
The interruption will affect Forest Road, Chai Road, Pamba Road and adjacent customers.
Githurai
Affected locations include Githurai 45, Mt. Kenya, Siloam, PEFA, Progressive, Kimbo, Clay City, Farmers Choice Kasarani and adjacent customers.
North Rift Region
Koisolik and Kimong, Nandi County
The planned interruption will affect Koisolik, Kimong, Sarora and adjacent customers.
Western Region
Musanda Market and surrounding areas
Affected locations include Musanda Market, Lureko, Matawa, Imanga, Buhuru, Lukongo, Bungatsi, Mutoma B and adjacent customers.
South Nyanza Region
Obware and Ojawa, Migori County
The interruption will affect Obware School, Obware Health Centre, Okayo, Ngira Booster, Ojawa and adjacent customers.
Mt. Kenya Region
Gachatha and Kariguini, Nyeri County
Affected locations include Kiandu Network Boosters, Kihora, Gachatha Market, Gachatha Coffee Factory, Kwa Joseph, Mutoigu, Kariguini Market, Thandii and adjacent customers.
Endarasha, Charity and Watuka, Nyeri County
The planned maintenance will affect Pura, Gakanga, Gitegi, Watuka Secondary School, Embaringo, Nganoini, Kulamawe, Kimunyuru Market, Kimunyuru Primary School and adjacent customers.
Customers in the listed areas should prepare for the planned interruptions, particularly households and businesses that depend on electricity for daily operations.
Kenya Power publishes planned maintenance notices through its website, www.kplc.co.ke. Customers can also contact the company through its customer-care channels, including the USSD code *977# and customercare@kplc.co.ke.
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