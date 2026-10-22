The Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC (Kenya Power) is the national utility responsible for the transmission, distribution, and retailing of electricity throughout Kenya (Image: Files)

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC (Kenya Power) is the national utility responsible for the transmission, distribution, and retailing of electricity throughout Kenya (Image: Files)

Kenya Power Lists Scheduled Blackouts: See Affected Areas on Friday October 23rd

Residents in parts of Nairobi, Nandi, Western Kenya, Migori and Nyeri should prepare for planned power interruptions on Friday, October 23 2026, as Kenya Power carries out maintenance on its electricity network.

Kenya Power has announced planned blackouts in parts of Nairobi, Nandi, western Kenya, Migori and Nyeri on Friday, October 23, 2026.

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Most affected areas will experience electricity interruptions from 9am to 5pm, while parts of the Western region will have an earlier start at 8:30am.

Check the complete list below to see whether your area will be affected.

Kenya Power serves over 9.6 million customers across the country (Image: Files)

Nairobi Region

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Argwings Kodhek and surrounding areas

Affected locations include parts of Argwings Kodhek Road, Ralph Bunche Road, Nelson Awour Centre, Nairobi Hospital, Landmark Plaza, Kwetu Hostels, Hurlingham Shopping Centre, Woodlands Road, part of Jabavu Lane, Lee Funeral Home, Upperhill Medical Hospital and the University of Nairobi Dental School.

Other affected locations are the second, third, fourth and fifth Ngong avenues, The Chancery Building, Bishops Road, Sarova Panafric Hotel, Fairview Hotel and adjacent customers.

Pangani

The interruption will affect Forest Road, Chai Road, Pamba Road and adjacent customers.

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Githurai

Affected locations include Githurai 45, Mt. Kenya, Siloam, PEFA, Progressive, Kimbo, Clay City, Farmers Choice Kasarani and adjacent customers.

North Rift Region

Koiso﻿lik and Kimong, Nandi County

The planned interruption will affect Koisolik, Kimong, Sarora and adjacent customers.

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Dial *977# to check or buy prepaid tokens, view postpaid bills, submit self-readings, and report power blackouts (Image: Files)

Western Region

Musanda Market and surrounding areas

Affected locations include Musanda Market, Lureko, Matawa, Imanga, Buhuru, Lukongo, Bungatsi, Mutoma B and adjacent customers.

South Nyanza Region

Obware and Ojawa, Migori County

The interruption will affect Obware School, Obware Health Centre, Okayo, Ngira Booster, Ojawa and adjacent customers.

Mt. Kenya Region

Gachatha and Kariguini, Nyeri County

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Affected locations include Kiandu Network Boosters, Kihora, Gachatha Market, Gachatha Coffee Factory, Kwa Joseph, Mutoigu, Kariguini Market, Thandii and adjacent customers.

Endarasha, Charity and Watuka, Nyeri County

The planned maintenance will affect Pura, Gakanga, Gitegi, Watuka Secondary School, Embaringo, Nganoini, Kulamawe, Kimunyuru Market, Kimunyuru Primary School and adjacent customers.

Customers in the listed areas should prepare for the planned interruptions, particularly households and businesses that depend on electricity for daily operations.