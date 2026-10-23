Kenyan Pathologist inducted into Global Hall of Fame

Prominent Kenyan pathologist Dr Ahmed Kalebi has earned top recognition following his induction into the inaugural Hall of Fame established by The Pathologist.

Prominent Kenyan consultant pathologist Dr Ahmed Kalebi has achieved a historic milestone following his induction into the inaugural Hall of Fame established by The Pathologist.

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Dr Kalebi stands out as the only African and the sole representative from a developing nation among the 15 global trailblazers celebrated for their transformative and enduring contributions to laboratory medicine and diagnostic pathology.

The prestigious roll honours icons who have shaped the discipline, placing Dr Kalebi alongside revered medical pioneers such as the late Professor Christopher D.M. Fletcher of Harvard Medical School and the late Professor Richard Scolyer AO of the Melanoma Institute Australia and the University of Sydney.

Expressing his gratitude, the founder, executive chairman, and chief pathologist of Dr Kalebi Labs (DKL) described the inclusion as a profound privilege.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to be inducted into the inaugural Hall of Fame alongside such illustrious and accomplished colleagues, including giants of our profession such as the late Professors Christopher Fletcher and Richard Scolyer,” Dr Kalebi remarked.

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“To find myself in the company of these distinguished figures, whose contributions have shaped modern pathology and influenced generations of pathologists worldwide, is truly an extraordinary honour.”

Global recognition on DKL’s second anniversary

Admission into the Hall of Fame requires a professional to have featured on The Pathologist Power List at least five times, a benchmark also created to celebrate late visionaries and open up space for emerging leaders. Dr Kalebi surpassed this standard with six appearances—in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2024, 2025, and 2026—regularly earning acclaim for expanding diagnostic access and spearheading technological innovation across resource-constrained regions.

Dr Kalebi emphasised that being the only African among the 15 inaugural figures made the honour exceptionally meaningful for the continent’s medical fraternity.

“Being the only inductee from Africa and from a low- or middle-income country among the founding 15 makes this recognition particularly meaningful to me,” he stated.

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“I receive it with immense gratitude, pride and humility—not merely as a personal achievement, but also as recognition of the exceptional talent, resilience and potential within the pathology and laboratory medicine profession across Africa.”

The global accolade arrives shortly after DKL, his Nairobi-based referral and diagnostic centre, marked two years of operations. Launched in October 2024, the state-of-the-art facility runs on a digital-first and paperless framework, incorporating full laboratory automation, artificial intelligence, next-generation sequencing, molecular diagnostics, and flow cytometry.

Dr Kalebi founded the centre to prove that sophisticated, high-standard diagnostic tools can be successfully implemented locally to boost clinical efficiency, accuracy, and overall patient care.

Dr Kalebi pays tribute to dedicated staff

He dedicated the honour to his colleagues and laboratory staff, emphasising that their collective effort made the milestone possible.

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“Whatever I have achieved over the years has been made possible by the dedication and support of many talented colleagues with whom I have had the privilege of working,” he added. “Today, our remarkable team at DKL continues to demonstrate that world-class, cutting-edge laboratory medicine can be developed and delivered right here in Kenya. This recognition belongs to them as much as it does to me.”

With a career spanning over two decades in laboratory innovation, education, and diagnostic practice, Dr Kalebi remains a vocal proponent of elevating pathology’s status as a cornerstone of modern clinical decision-making.

He noted that this latest international recognition should serve as a catalyst to further nurture local talent and scale up healthcare infrastructure across Africa.