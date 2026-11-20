Police Arrest 4 over Panga Attack on Governor Natembeya’s Communications Officer Hammer Hammer in Trans Nzoia
Detectives have arrested four suspects in connection with a violent attack on Trans Nzoia blogger Amos Masika Boaz.
Popularly known as Hammer Hammer, the blogger who works as a communications officer for Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya was hacked with machetes and his vehicle on fire by assailants.
According to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the attack occurred on the night of November 16, 2026, at Orombe Farm in Trans Nzoia East Sub-County.
Hammer Hammer attacked by masked men armed with machetes
Masika had just driven into his compound when two masked men armed with machetes reportedly confronted him.
The attackers allegedly dragged him out of his silver Honda, registration number KDD 938D, before pouring petrol on the vehicle and setting it ablaze.
They then turned on the blogger, inflicting multiple cuts to his head, hands and legs and leaving him seriously injured.
𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗨𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗦 𝗡𝗔𝗕𝗕𝗘𝗗 𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗕𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗔𝗟 𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗦 𝗡𝗭𝗢𝗜𝗔 𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗥 Detectives have arrested four suspects in connection with a vicious attack on Trans Nzoia-based blogger Amos Masika Boaz, a.k.a Hammer Hammer, whose vehicle was torched before he was hacked several times in a chilling night-time assault. The attack occurred on the night of November 16, 2026, at Orombe Farm in Trans Nzoia East Sub-County. Masika had barely driven into his compound when two masked assailants, armed with machetes, descended on him. In a brutal assault, they dragged him out of his silver Honda, registration number KDD 938D, before dousing the vehicle with petrol and setting it ablaze. Not done yet, the attackers turned their machetes on him, inflicting multiple cuts to his head, hands and legs, leaving him bleeding profusely. He was rushed to Reale Hospital in Kitale before being referred to Eldoret for specialised treatment. A painstaking investigation and coordinated manhunt involving detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU), Trans Nzoia East, Trans Nzoia West and Kiminini eventually led to the arrest of four suspects in Kiminini Town. The suspects are Kennedy Nyongesa Ochieng, who is the gang leader, Dan Wakoli Chilungu, Brian Odhiambo Odongo and Hassan Wekesa. They are in custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment. While the motive behind the attack remains under investigation, detectives are pursuing all possible leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring every individual involved to justice. The DCI reiterates that violence, intimidation and wanton destruction of property have no place in our society. Political differences or personal grievances, however deep, must never become a licence for violence, and must be addressed through lawful channels. #FichuaKwaDCI. Call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000 to report anonymously. Usiogope!— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 19, 2026
He was initially rushed to Reale Hospital in Kitale before being referred to Eldoret for specialised medical treatment.
A coordinated police operation involving officers from the Operations Support Unit (OSU), Trans Nzoia East, Trans Nzoia West and Kiminini led to the arrest of four suspects in Kiminini Town.
The suspects were identified as Kennedy Nyongesa Ochieng, Dan Wakoli Chilungu, Brian Odhiambo Odongo and Hassan Wekesa.
According to detectives, Ochieng is believed to be the gang leader. The four suspects remain in police custody as they undergo processing ahead of their arraignment in court.
Natembeya alleges attack was planned at political tournament
Reacting to the incident, Governor George Natembeya described the assault on his communications officer as a calculated act of intimidation.
Natembeya alleged that the attack had been planned during a tournament in Sikhendu linked to a county politician.
Natembeya further claimed that a bodyguard was part of a network that monitored Masika's movements before the attack.
He also alleged that the bodyguard fired into the air when neighbours attempted to intervene during the incident, forcing them to disperse.
The governor raised concerns over claims that some of the arrested suspects had boasted of having protection and being beyond the reach of the law.
“Some of those arrested are already claiming they enjoy protection and will face no consequences. Let it be clear: no one is above the law. Political connections will not shield criminals,” Natembeya said.
The attack on my communications officer, known as Hammer Hammer, was a calculated act of intimidation. It was planned in Sikhendu during a tournament linked to a county politician. The bodyguard formed part of the network that monitored his movements. When neighbours tried to intervene, the same bodyguard fired into the air to disperse them. Arrests have been effected, including suspects from Kiminini and Matunda. The bodyguard has so far recorded a statement. The operation continues. We already know those who financed this attack. Their identities are not in doubt. I acknowledge the work done by the DCI so far. I now direct the county CCIO and CPC to complete this investigation with strict professionalism and absolute impartiality. There must be no political interference, no selective justice, and no protection for anyone connected to the plot. Some of those arrested are already claiming they enjoy protection and will face no consequences. Let it be clear: no one is above the law. Political connections will not shield criminals. Every individual involved in planning, financing, or executing this attack will be held fully accountable. The public is watching. Justice will not be compromised.— George Natembeya (@GeorgeNatembeya) November 19, 2026
He warned that anyone found to have participated in planning, financing or carrying out the attack would be held accountable.
Police investigate motive behind attack
Investigators have not established the motive behind the assault and destruction of the blogger's vehicle.
The DCI said detectives were pursuing various leads to establish the circumstances of the attack and identify anyone else who may have been involved.
The agency condemned the violence, warning against using intimidation or destruction of property to settle disagreements.
“Violence, intimidation and wanton destruction of property have no place in our society. Political differences or personal grievances, however deep, must never become a licence for violence,” the DCI said.
Gover
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