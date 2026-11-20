𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗨𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗦 𝗡𝗔𝗕𝗕𝗘𝗗 𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗕𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗔𝗟 𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗦 𝗡𝗭𝗢𝗜𝗔 𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗥 Detectives have arrested four suspects in connection with a vicious attack on Trans Nzoia-based blogger Amos Masika Boaz, a.k.a Hammer Hammer, whose vehicle was torched before he was hacked several times in a chilling night-time assault. The attack occurred on the night of November 16, 2026, at Orombe Farm in Trans Nzoia East Sub-County. Masika had barely driven into his compound when two masked assailants, armed with machetes, descended on him. In a brutal assault, they dragged him out of his silver Honda, registration number KDD 938D, before dousing the vehicle with petrol and setting it ablaze. Not done yet, the attackers turned their machetes on him, inflicting multiple cuts to his head, hands and legs, leaving him bleeding profusely. He was rushed to Reale Hospital in Kitale before being referred to Eldoret for specialised treatment. A painstaking investigation and coordinated manhunt involving detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU), Trans Nzoia East, Trans Nzoia West and Kiminini eventually led to the arrest of four suspects in Kiminini Town. The suspects are Kennedy Nyongesa Ochieng, who is the gang leader, Dan Wakoli Chilungu, Brian Odhiambo Odongo and Hassan Wekesa. They are in custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment. While the motive behind the attack remains under investigation, detectives are pursuing all possible leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring every individual involved to justice. The DCI reiterates that violence, intimidation and wanton destruction of property have no place in our society. Political differences or personal grievances, however deep, must never become a licence for violence, and must be addressed through lawful channels. #FichuaKwaDCI. Call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000 to report anonymously. Usiogope!