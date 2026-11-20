The National Police Service (NPS) has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise for police constables set for December 10, 2026. Applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged 18–28 with a minimum KCSE grade of D+ and meet specific physical fitness criteria.

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise that will see eligible Kenyans enlisted for training as police constables.

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NPS stated that the exercise would take place on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at designated recruitment centres across the country.

The recruitment will run from 8am to 5pm, with all applicants required to report to their respective centres by 8am.

Police officers conduct a marching drill.

Requirements for police recruitment

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According to NPS, applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged between 18 and 28 years and hold a valid Kenyan national identity card.

Candidates must also have attained a minimum grade of D+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), with at least a D+ in either English or Kiswahili.

The service further requires applicants to be physically and medically fit, with a minimum height of 5 feet 8 inches for men and 5 feet 3 inches for women.

𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗥𝗨𝗜𝗧𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘𝗦 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗘 Pursuant to Article 238, 243, 244, 245 as read with Articles10,27(8)and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya and the National Police Service Act, the National Police Service (NPS) is pleased to announce to the public the upcoming recruitment of suitably qualified persons to be trained as Police Constables. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) November 19, 2026

Applicants must not have a criminal record or pending criminal charges.

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Female candidates must also not be pregnant at the time of recruitment or throughout the training period.

How to apply for police recruitment

Interested candidates are required to download and complete the prescribed application form available on the National Police Service website, the Kenya Police Service website, the Administration Police Service website or the Directorate of Criminal Investigations website.

Police recruitment.

The forms can also be obtained from the nearest Huduma Centre.

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After completing the application, candidates must present themselves at their designated recruitment centres with the original documents and copies of their academic certificates and testimonials, national identity cards and birth certificates.

Applicants who trained under the National Youth Service (NYS) must also present a discharge certificate showing a minimum rating of 'GOOD' in conduct.

The requirement applies to candidates at NYS Headquarters in Ruaraka.

NPS warns applicants against recruitment fraud

The National Police Service emphasised that the recruitment exercise is free and open to all eligible candidates.

Police recruitment

It warned applicants against paying bribes or giving money to individuals promising to secure them positions in the service, noting that corruption and providing false or misleading information to influence the process are criminal offences.

Members of the public were urged to report suspected recruitment malpractice to the nearest police station or through the toll-free numbers 999, 911 and 112, or the #FichuaKwaDCI line on 0800 722 203.