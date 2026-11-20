Defence CS Soipan Tuya during the opening of the 2026 Formation Commanders Conference (FCC) at the Moran Centre, Karen.

Defence CS Soipan Tuya during the opening of the 2026 Formation Commanders Conference (FCC) at the Moran Centre, Karen.

Positions span academic and clinical/technical fields, including Principal Lecturer (12), Senior Radiographer (5), Radiographer I (11), Health Records and Information Management Assistant (9), Senior Safety Equipment Technician II (8), Senior Aircraft Technician II (4), Senior Occupational Therapist (4), and Safety Equipment Technician I (2).

The Ministry of Defence has officially released its shortlist of candidates selected for interviews across 11 civilian staff job categories, setting the recruitment exercise to run from December 7 to December 14, 2026.

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In a public notice issued on Thursday, November 19, 2026, the Ministry invited all shortlisted applicants to present themselves for interviews at its headquarters, Ulinzi House, located along Lenana Road in Nairobi.

“The following is a list of candidates for various advertised vacancies in the Ministry of Defence Civilian Staff. The shortlisted candidates are hereby invited for interviews on the dates and times indicated against their names at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Ulinzi House, Lenana Road, Nairobi,” the official notice stated.

According to the schedule, the recruitment drive targets specialized medical, academic, and technical roles within the civilian wing of the defence establishment. All sessions will take place in two shifts daily either at 8:00 am or 2:00 pm depending on each candidate's designated slot on the published list.

Defence CS Soipan Tuya

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Breakdown of academic and nursing vacancies

A significant portion of the shortlisted candidates comprises healthcare professionals and academic staff, with nursing roles accounting for the highest volume of applicants invited for vetting.

For the Principal Lecturer position (graded CSG 8), the Ministry shortlisted 12 candidates. All 12 are scheduled to appear on the opening day of the exercise, December 7, split evenly between the 8:00 am morning session (the first six candidates) and the 2:00 pm afternoon session (the remaining six).

In the nursing department, three distinct tiers are slated for interviews:

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Principal Registered Nurse (CSG 8): Twelve candidates have been shortlisted, with their interviews scheduled for December 7.

Senior Registered Nurse (CSG 9): This category recorded the largest pool of interviewees, with 62 candidates invited to appear across a seven-day window running from December 8 to December 14.

Registered Nurse I (CSG 10): Following closely behind, 58 candidates have been shortlisted for this entry-level registered nursing role, with their sessions also spanning from December 8 to December 14.

Technical, aviation, and radiography shortlists

Beyond general nursing and instruction, the Ministry is seeking to fill key diagnostic, aviation maintenance, and safety equipment positions.

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In radiography, five candidates shortlisted for Senior Radiographer (CSG 9) will face the interview panel on December 7. Meanwhile, 11 applicants for Radiographer I (CSG 10) will have their interviews conducted over two days, on December 7 and December 8.

Technical and aviation roles feature smaller, specialized cohorts:

Senior Aircraft Technician II (CSG 10): Four candidates have been shortlisted, with interviews set for December 11.

Senior Safety Equipment Technician II: Eight candidates will be vetted on December 10.

Safety Equipment Technician I (CSG 11): Two candidates made the final shortlist for this technical role.

Allied health and records management roles

The remaining slots cover specialized therapy and medical records administration. Nine candidates shortlisted for the role of Health Records and Information Management Assistant (CSG 10) are scheduled to attend their interviews on December 9. On the same day, four candidates shortlisted for Senior Occupational Therapist (CSG 9) will appear before the panel during the 2:00 pm afternoon session.

Mandatory documentation and anti-corruption guidelines

To ensure a smooth verification process, the Ministry of Defence has issued strict instructions regarding documentation. Shortlisted applicants are required to bring their original academic and professional certificates, national identity cards, and relevant testimonials to Ulinzi House.

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Furthermore, the Ministry emphasized personal responsibility regarding paperwork, advising candidates to verify that all their original documents are handed back to them before exiting the interview rooms.

Candidates needing clarification on the schedule or requirements can reach the Ministry directly via its official telephone line at 020-2721100.

The Ministry of Defence has finalised the process of shortlisting candidates for various advertised promotional vacancies (internal recruitment). See more: https://t.co/E9OahEEiD1 https://t.co/JP3uoXyHJU — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) November 19, 2026

Reiterating its commitment to a transparent recruitment process, the Ministry issued a stern warning against undue influence, stating that any applicant caught canvassing will face automatic disqualification.