From barracks to the bench: The KDF officer heading for Kenya's High Court

A Kenya Defence Forces Colonel who has served in South Sudan, Nairobi's metropolitan government, and military courts is among 24 people nominated by the Judicial Service Commission for appointment as High Court judges.

When the Judicial Service Commission released its list of 24 nominees for the High Court on April 10, 2026, one name stood out.

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Joseph Kipkoech Biomdo is not a magistrate, senior counsel, or career advocate.

He is a Colonel in the Kenya Defence Forces, and if President William Ruto formalises the appointment, he will become one of the rare serving military officers to cross from uniform into judicial office.

Biomdo was among 377 people who applied for the 20 advertised High Court vacancies, the most competitive recruitment round in the batch.

The JSC shortlisted 100 candidates and conducted interviews between February 4 and March 15, 2026. Biomdo appeared before the panel on February 5.

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Twenty-four candidates were ultimately nominated, and his name was on that list.

How he got here

Biomdo did not begin his career in the military.

After graduating with an LLB from the University of Nairobi in 2006 and completing a Postgraduate Diploma in Law at the Kenya School of Law, he was admitted to the Roll of Advocates in 2007.

He spent his first two years in private practice as a Litigation Counsel at Anambo and Co. Advocates before joining the Kenya Defence Forces in 2009 as a Legal Officer, a role he held until 2016.

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Career profile of Colonel Joseph Kipkoech Biomdo

He later earned an LLM from the University of Nairobi in 2016.

That same year he moved to Juba as Deputy Force Legal Advisor with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, and in 2017 took on the role of Head of Legal and International Observer for the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism.

Both postings placed him at the intersection of military law and international peace processes.

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From NMS to the Ministry of Defence

From 2018 to 2020 he served as Senior Legal Officer at the Ministry of Defence.

When the Nairobi Metropolitan Services was established in 2020 under Maj-Gen Mohammed Badi, Biomdo was seconded to the new body as Director of Legal Services, a post he held until 2022.

Former NMS Director General, Mohammed Badi

The NMS deployment was controversial at the time, with critics raising concerns about the militarisation of civilian governance.

Biomdo, however, was not in an operational or command role there; he led the legal services function.

In 2023 he served as an International Observer with the East African Community Monitoring and Verification Mechanism.

Since 2024, he has been Colonel Legal Services and Defence Court Martial Administrator at the Ministry of Defence, the role under which he applied for the bench.

What the Military brings to the bench

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His nomination raises a question that goes beyond his individual profile: what does a military legal officer bring to the bench that civilian practitioners do not?

The KDF recruits professionals in the legal sector who handle all legal affairs of the forces

KDF legal officers advise on operational law, prosecute and defend in court martial proceedings, and navigate the intersection of national security and constitutional rights.

Biomdo's career adds to that foundation: two UN missions, a directorship in a high-profile government agency, and nearly two decades of legal work spread across private practice, the military, and international bodies.

The Constitution, under Article 166(1)(b), empowers the President to appoint High Court judges upon JSC recommendation.

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The qualification threshold requires at least ten years of experience as a legal practitioner or in a relevant legal field.