Education CS Julius Ogamba orders probe into Kwale KCSE supervisor attack, questions bribery claims

Education CS Julius Ogamba during the opening of the KNEC examination container and distribution of KPSEA and KJSEA assessment materials at the Makindu Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner’s Office in Makueni County.(Image:Julius Migos Ogamba

Education CS Julius Ogamba during the opening of the KNEC examination container and distribution of KPSEA and KJSEA assessment materials at the Makindu Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner’s Office in Makueni County.(Image:Julius Migos Ogamba

Education CS Julius Ogamba has ordered an investigation into the assault of a KCSE supervisor in Kwale County while dismissing claims linking the attack to exam cheating, stating the incident occurred late at night during personal errands.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has ordered an official investigation into the violent assault of a Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) supervisor in Kwale County, while simultaneously dismissing claims that the attack was linked to an examination cheating scheme.

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The incident, which left the supervisor with severe injuries, has sparked conflicting accounts between the injured official and the Ministry of Education as the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations enter their final week.

Speaking in Mombasa on Monday, November 16, while overseeing the distribution of KCSE examination papers, CS Ogamba pushed back against narratives suggesting the supervisor was targeted for upholding exam integrity.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, preliminary reports indicate the assault occurred around 10:00 pm outside the school compound while the official was attending to personal matters.

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"The teacher was coming from his personal business around 10 pm when he was attacked. It had nothing to do with KCSE examinations," Ogamba stated.

The CS noted that the ministry has launched a formal probe not only to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the late-night assault, but also to understand why the official tied the incident to the national exams.

"For now, our team has begun investigations into the matter to determine why he made such remarks linking the attack to the examinations. We do not know why he decided to use that as an excuse because we are told he was attacked late. But investigations will take place, and once we know what occurred, we will respond appropriately," Ogamba added.

The ministry’s position stands in stark contrast to the account given by the supervisor, who was overseeing the administration of the KCSE exams at Vingurugani Secondary School.

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In his earlier statement, the supervisor claimed that he was offered a Sh50,000 bribe on Monday of the previous week to ignore examination malpractice at the institution. He maintained that his refusal to accept the money directly triggered the violent retaliation against him.

“They offered me a lump sum of Ksh50,000 to facilitate cheating during the ongoing KCSE Exams, but I refused. That is when they took me and assaulted me,” the supervisor recounted.

The assault left the KNEC official with severe cuts to his head and a fractured hand, injuries for which he is currently recuperating at home.

Beyond the alleged bribery attempt, the supervisor detailed a series of escalating events inside the examination center. According to his account, he had previously confiscated unauthorized examination papers that a teacher had allegedly sneaked into the exam room.

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He stated that he locked the illicit materials away to preserve them as evidence, only for the same papers to be stolen from his locker later on.

Following the disappearance of the evidence, the supervisor claimed he was summoned to the Kinango education offices, where a quality assurance official allegedly pressured him to cooperate with the other teachers involved in the scheme.

Despite the detailed allegations of bribery, theft of evidence, and administrative coercion, the Ministry of Education has rejected the supervisor's claims in their entirety. Officials maintain that no further conclusions will be drawn until the ongoing probe is finalized and a comprehensive report is compiled.

Meanwhile, CS Ogamba sought to reassure the public, parents, and candidates regarding the credibility of the ongoing national assessments.

Despite the controversy emerging from Kwale County, Ogamba maintained that the exercise has been carried out smoothly nationwide since examinations commenced in mid-October.