Who Is Regina Re? Inside the Life of Former TV Star Caught in Her Mother's Murder Case Alongside Her Daughter IMAGE/COURTESY

Who Is Regina Re? Inside the Life of Former TV Star Caught in Her Mother's Murder Case Alongside Her Daughter IMAGE/COURTESY

Who Is Regina Re? Inside the Life of Former TV Star Linked to Her Mother's Murder Case Alongside Daughter

Once celebrated across Kenya for her poise as a television quiz host and actress, Regina Re now finds herself at the centre of a high-profile case involving her daughter.

For more than two decades, Regina Wangui Macharia Gitao, widely known across Kenya simply as Regina Re, was associated with television entertainment.

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As the host of the popular quiz programme Who’s Smarter Now? and an accomplished actress in beloved Kenyan dramas, she built a reputation as one of the country’s most recognisable media personalities.

In November 2026, however, her name returned to national headlines under vastly different and tragic circumstances.

Following the fatal stabbing of her 86-year-old mother, Dorita Lasinder Levy Macharia, at her Nairobi residence, Regina Re, her 18-year-old daughter Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, and her brother Alton Jimmy Macharia found themselves facing criminal charges before the Kibera Law Courts.

Early Life and Family Roots

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Regina Re (Left) hosted the popular TV programme 'Who's Smarter Now'. Dorita Macharia (Right), Regina Re's mother.

Regina Re was born to George N. Macharia and Dorita Lasinder Levy Macharia, a Jamaica-born entrepreneur widely known to friends and relatives as Rita.

Her mother’s life spanned three continents, beginning in rural Jamaica before she moved abroad, met her future Kenyan husband, and eventually settled in Kenya, where she built businesses and raised her family.

Growing up in a close-knit, internationally connected household alongside her brother Alton Jimmy Macharia, Regina developed strong communication skills and an early interest in media and performance.

She pursued academic training in psychology and mass communication, a foundation that would later shape both her on-screen presence and her work off camera as an image and etiquette consultant.

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Rise to Fame on Who’s Smarter Now?

Regina Re became a household face in Kenya between 1999 and 2006 as the presenter of the television quiz show Who’s Smarter Now?

Airing during a transformative period in Kenyan broadcasting, the show combined general knowledge, sharp banter, and family-friendly competition, running for seven years and drawing loyal viewership across generations.

Working closely with producer Mburugu Gikunda and executive producer Ian Fernández, Regina stood out for her calm authority, articulate delivery, and warm rapport with contestants.

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Her signature sign-off, "toodles," accompanied by a small finger wave, became a familiar catchphrase in Kenyan pop culture.

Acting Career and Transition to Image Consultancy

Regina Re.

Beyond quiz hosting, Regina Re built a steady career as a screen actress, taking on dramatic and comedic roles in local television series and feature films.

Her notable screen credits include:

• Makutano Junction: She portrayed the character Hope Baraka in the long-running Kenyan television drama series.

• The Inside Story: She appeared in the Kenyan feature film alongside actor Patrick Serro.

• Pieces of Us and A Better Life: She featured in several local television productions that showcased her versatility as a dramatic performer.

• A Merry X-Mess (2023): Returning to screens in the Showmax holiday film, she played the role of Zawadi Nyati.

Alongside her media and acting engagements, Regina drew on her background in psychology and mass communication to establish herself in personal branding, public speaking, corporate etiquette, and performance coaching.

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Outside work, she maintained an active civic profile, including involvement with the Rotary Club of Karen under District 9212.

The Tragedy at Loresho Ridge

That quiet public life was shattered on the night of Friday, October 30, 2026, when Regina’s 86-year-old mother, Dorita Macharia, was found dead inside her residence in Loresho Ridge Estate, Nairobi.

According to tributes shared by family friends, the elderly matriarch had been weeks away from relocating to a new home in Nyari Estate and had already moved most of her personal belongings.

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A post-mortem examination conducted on November 3 at Lee Funeral Home by three pathologists, in the presence of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives from Gigiri and family lawyers, established that Dorita died from severe blood loss caused by multiple sharp-force injuries.

Pathologists recorded roughly 20 sharp-force wounds across her body, predominantly incised and stab wounds concentrated on the neck and face, with two deep neck wounds severing major blood vessels, including the external jugular veins. Her left upper arm was also fractured.

Following the discovery of Dorita’s body, DCI detectives arrested four individuals in connection with the death: Regina Re, her 18-year-old daughter Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, Regina’s brother Alton Jimmy Macharia, and Thandie’s boyfriend, Immanuel Waigwe Munyeki.

On November 2, a Nairobi court granted investigators 10 days to detain the four suspects at Gigiri Police Station as detectives collected CCTV footage, recorded witness statements, and submitted bloodstained clothing, towels, and carpet samples to the Government Chemist for forensic analysis.

On November 12, Munyeki was released after the prosecution informed the court that investigators had found no evidence linking him to the killing.

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However, on November 17, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), through Senior Assistant DPP Gikui Gichuhi, approved formal criminal charges against the three family members.

Murder Charge Against Thandie Malaika: Prosecutors charged Regina’s 18-year-old daughter, Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, a Year 13 international school student, with the murder of her grandmother before the High Court in Kibera.

According to an affidavit filed by investigating officer Police Constable David Njoroge, the confrontation allegedly began on the night of October 30 after Dorita found Thandie and her boyfriend inside her bedroom and ordered her granddaughter and guests to leave the house, contacting her son Jimmy for help.

Detectives allege Thandie briefly left before returning and spending about an hour alone with her grandmother, after which the elderly woman was discovered in a pool of blood.

Accessory After the Fact Charges Against Regina Re and Alton Jimmy Macharia: In a separate division at the Kibera Chief Magistrate’s Court, prosecutors charged Regina Re and her brother Alton Jimmy Macharia with being accessories after the fact to murder under Section 222 as read with Section 396(1) of the Penal Code.

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The prosecution alleges that after the attack, Regina and Alton instructed Thandie to change out of blood-stained clothes, clean bloodstains at the scene, and attempted to construct a narrative that an intruder had broken into the home and attacked their mother.

Pleas, Bail, and the Burial in Murang’a

On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the same day Dorita Macharia was laid to rest next to her late husband, G. N. Macharia, at their family home in Murang’a County following a requiem mass at Consolata Shrine in Westlands, all three accused family members took their pleas.

Appearing before High Court Judge Diana Kavedza, Thandie Malaika pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. The court ordered that she undergo a mental health assessment at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital within 10 days and remain in custody at Gigiri Police Station pending further directions on December 3, 2026.

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Justice Kavedza also declined a defence request to allow Thandie to attend her grandmother’s burial in Murang’a, citing security and witness-interference concerns, and instead directed her father to record videos of the funeral and show them to her on his phone in the presence of a police officer.