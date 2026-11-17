The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council election took place on Monday, November 16, 2026, during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26) in Doha, Qatar (Image: Files)

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council election took place on Monday, November 16, 2026, during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26) in Doha, Qatar (Image: Files)

Impact as Kenya wins highest African vote in UN telecommunications council election

Kenya secured 136 votes in Doha, the highest tally among African candidates, earning another four-year term on the council that guides the UN's global telecommunications and digital agenda.

Kenya has been re-elected to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) after securing the highest number of votes among African candidates in an election held in Doha, Qatar.

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The country received 136 votes out of 173 during the November 16, 2026 election, beating Côte d'Ivoire, which secured 135, and Senegal, which received 134.

The contest was competitive.

Nineteen African countries sought the region's 13 available seats on the 48-member council.

Kenya's new term will cover 2027 - 2030.

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Member states voted to fill the 48 regionally allocated seats on the Council, which governs the United Nations specialized agency for digital technologies for the 2027 - 2030 term (Image: Files)

What is the International Telecommunication Union?

The ITU is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for issues involving information and communication technologies.

Its work covers telecommunications standards, radio-frequency spectrum, satellite orbits, digital connectivity and the development of communications infrastructure.

The organisation brings governments, regulators, technology companies and other industry participants together to coordinate international telecommunications systems.

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For countries such as Kenya, its work affects the rules and technical arrangements that make mobile networks, satellite services, international connectivity and cross-border communications possible.

What does the ITU Council do?

The 48-member ITU Council is the organisation's governing body between its major Plenipotentiary Conferences.

It oversees the implementation of the ITU's policies and strategies, manages working groups, supervises the organisation's budget and prepares draft strategic and financial plans for consideration at the next conference.

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Kenya's membership therefore gives the country a direct voice in discussions shaping global telecommunications priorities.

The council does not set mobile-phone prices in Kenya or independently allocate every country's spectrum.

However, the ITU's standards, spectrum coordination and satellite-orbit arrangements influence how national telecommunications regulators and network operators plan their services.

The African regional race was highly competitive, with 19 countries vying for 13 allocated seats (Image: Files)

What’s the significance of Kenya's seat?

Kenya has several interests to advance through the council, particularly as it continues expanding mobile broadband, fibre networks, data centres and 5G services.

In its policy statement at the Doha conference, Kenya highlighted five broad priorities:

Affordable digital access: Stronger international attention on affordable connectivity, last-mile internet access and devices that more people can afford.

Reliable infrastructure: Better coordination of undersea cables and cross-border fibre networks to reduce internet disruptions and strengthen regional connectivity.

African artificial intelligence capacity: Greater investment in African data centres, AI systems capable of understanding African languages and data-governance frameworks that protect local interests.

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Fair spectrum and satellite access: More equitable access to radio frequencies and satellite resources, alongside greater spectrum harmonisation across Africa.

Implementation of digital commitments: Translating international agreements on digital development into practical projects and wider access.

These priorities reflect Kenya's growing interest in digital infrastructure as an economic asset, particularly for financial services, e-government, education, manufacturing and regional trade.

Kenya among 13 African council members

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The election returned 13 African countries to the council for the 2027–2030 term.

Besides Kenya, the elected members are Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania and Tunisia.

Kenya's 136 votes were the highest in the region, but the country will serve alongside the other elected states rather than hold a special leadership position over them.

What does the election mean for ordinary Kenyans?

There will be no automatic reduction in mobile-data prices or immediate improvement in network coverage simply because Kenya has won a council seat.

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The practical value lies in having a stronger voice in international decisions that shape the telecommunications environment in which local operators and regulators work.

Kenya can now participate more directly in discussions on spectrum policy, satellite access, connectivity standards, digital inclusion and emerging technologies.

For the country's technology sector, the seat also provides opportunities to build partnerships, contribute expertise and influence standards that may affect future infrastructure investment.