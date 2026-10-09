Kenya Met issues advisory on OND rains after fierce storms rake Kisumu City

An aftermath of heavy downpour in Kisumu on October,8 (Image:The Star Kenya)

An aftermath of heavy downpour in Kisumu on October,8 (Image:The Star Kenya)

A fierce 30-minute afternoon downpour accompanied by strong winds hit Kisumu East, ripping off roofs, tearing down billboards onto parked vehicles, and flooding streets.The storm marked a abrupt start to the October–December (OND) rainfall season in Western Kenya, causing widespread structural damage and business disruptions.

A ferocious afternoon downpour accompanied by punishing winds battered Kisumu East on Thursday, October 8, ripping off roofs, felling billboards onto parked vehicles, and transforming suburban streets into rushing torrents.

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The sudden squall caught thousands of residents and business owners off guard, marking a dramatic launch to the October–December (OND) rainfall season in Western Kenya.

A 30 minute blitz

What began as a typical, humid afternoon quickly turned dark as towering storm clouds rolled over Lake Victoria. Within minutes, howling gales tore through the city center and surrounding suburbs.

An aftermath of the heavy downpour in Kisumu

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“The wind was too much. It could blow away anything. The rain did not even last 30 minutes, but it was short and heavy,” recalled resident Mary Owino, describing the intensity of the brief yet destructive tempest.

Traders seeking shelter along shop corridors were forced to flee for higher ground as fallen trees, advertising hoardings, and flying iron sheets littered major roadways. Images shared online captured billboards flattened on top of crushed vehicles, while business owners scrambled to secure remaining stock amidst leaking roofs and overflowing drainage gutters.

Kenya Met urges high alert

Following the chaos, the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) dispatched a public safety advisory warning citizens across the region to prepare for further extreme weather during the OND short rains.

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“Heavy storms were experienced in Kisumu East afternoon, 8 October 2026. As we continue through the October–December (OND) rainfall season, the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) reminds the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions,” the weather agency stated.

KMSA outlined critical safety protocols, advising residents to strictly avoid seeking shelter beneath trees during thunderstorms and urging drivers and pedestrians never to navigate flooded roads, waterways, or low-lying areas.

Authorities mobilize

Local leaders and city emergency crews spent the evening clearing debris and assessing structural damages across Kisumu. Addressing the vulnerability of low-lying settlements around the lake basin, Kisumu City Manager Fred Mariwa urged vulnerable residents to seek safer shelter.

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“For the people who are in lower areas that are prone to flooding, please move to higher areas. For people who are living in buildings that are weak or that may collapse, please evacuate the buildings,” Mariwa warned.

Weekly (7-Day) Rainfall Forecast Valid Period: 9–16 October 2026 🌧️Rainfall is expected over several parts of the country. These include Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kericho, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia and Nyandarua counties. 🌦️Rainfall is also expected in some parts of Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, Narok and Nairobi counties. ⛈️⚠️Isolated storms might be experienced. Note: Rainfall distribution may vary across the counties. @MoICTKenya — Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (@MeteoKenya) October 9, 2026

To mitigate future inundations as the rainy season picks up pace, national authorities announced immediate infrastructure interventions.

“We have already built 10 km worth of dykes. And in 2 weeks I'll be back to do another groundbreaking for an extra 3 km of dykes around the Nyando area to ensure that flooding does not affect the lives of those people and also does not affect the harvests,” Karugu confirmed.

Online backlash meets weather warnings

While KMSA urged vigilance, their social media updates sparked widespread debate among Kenyans online. Many users questioned the accuracy of recent forecasts and demanded better predictive alerts rather than post-event reporting.

⛈️Heavy storms reported in Kisumu East – 8 October 2026 ⚠️Heavy storms was experienced in Kisumu East-afternoon 8 October 2026. As we continue through the October–December (OND) rainfall season, the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) reminds the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions: 🌧️ Stay updated with the latest official weather information and warnings. 🌳 Do not seek shelter under trees during thunderstorms. 🚗 Avoid driving or walking through flooded roads, waterways, and low-lying areas. ⛈️ Avoid outdoor activities during heavy storms. Stay informed. Stay safe. Act early. — Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (@MeteoKenya) October 8, 2026