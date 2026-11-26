Kenyan Households Could Pay More for Electricity as Kenya Power Risks Losing Share of Sh238.24 Billion Revenue

Kenya Power warns that new open-access rules allowing private generators to supply major businesses directly could erode the revenue pool that currently keeps household electricity tariffs subsidised.

Domestic electricity consumers in Kenya could soon face higher monthly power bills following regulatory reforms that dismantle Kenya Power’s long-standing retail monopoly, the utility has cautioned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In its latest annual report, the state-backed power distributor warned that opening the electricity retail market to private competitors directly threatens the cross-subsidisation framework currently used to keep power tariffs affordable for ordinary households across the country.

Pressure on the Cross-Subsidy Model

Under Kenya’s existing billing structure, large industrial and commercial consumers pay premium electricity tariffs. That revenue surplus allows Kenya Power to cushion low-income and middle-class domestic households with lower, subsidised consumption rates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The financial reliance on big businesses is substantial. Commercial and industrial entities generate roughly 60 per cent of Kenya Power’s sales revenue and accounted for 7,313 gigawatt-hours (GWh), nearly 70 per cent, of the 10,570 GWh sold in the financial year ending June 2025, when total annual revenue expanded by 8.6 per cent to reach Sh238.24 billion.

Kenya Power warns that if these lucrative high-volume customers migrate to private energy producers for cheaper direct supply, the pool of money used to keep domestic household tariffs down will shrink rapidly.

“Open access introduces new competitive dynamics, including potential customer migration and pressure on cross-subsidies across tariffs,” Kenya Power noted in its annual report.

World Bank Cautions on Market Disruption

The utility’s concerns mirror earlier warnings from the World Bank, which has projected potential financial strain under a newly liberalised electricity market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the World Bank, exposing Kenya Power to direct retail competition could destabilise its balance sheet because the distributor remains locked into binding, long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with major electricity generators such as KenGen, Lake Turkana Wind Power, and OrPower4.

Many of these contracts run for up to 25 years and contain strict take-or-pay clauses requiring Kenya Power to pay for available generation capacity regardless of actual customer demand.

In the financial year ending June 2023 alone, the utility disbursed Sh117 billion across 27 independent power producers. Fixed capacity charges tied to unused electricity continue to be one of the primary drivers behind high retail power bills in Kenya.

“For retail consumers who may face higher tariffs due to the possible end of cross-subsidisation if the larger, more lucrative customers were to leave Kenya Power,” the World Bank cautioned, noting that poorly sequenced open access could create wider fiscal vulnerabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How the New Open Access Rules Work

Kenya Power has faced heightened public scrutiny following customer protests at its Roysambu and Naivasha offices over disputed electricity bills (Image: Files)

The government formally gazetted the Energy (Electricity Market, Bulk Supply and Open Access) Regulations on May 8, creating the legal pathway for private electricity generators to sell power directly to major consumers.

State officials maintain that introducing competition will widen consumer choice and gradually bring down the overall cost of electricity, which has climbed steadily over the years, with the cost of 50 units of domestic power rising from Sh823 in 2019 to Sh1,278.

Under the new regulatory framework, the market will operate on three core pillars:

Wheeling Access: Licensed independent producers can transmit electricity across existing national networks operated by Kenya Power and the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) by paying a regulated wheeling fee.

Direct Contracting: Bilateral power supply contracts negotiated directly between electricity generators and large consumers will run for periods ranging between one and 10 years.

Regulatory Oversight: All direct power purchase pricing models must receive prior clearance from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) before taking effect.

Why Factories Welcome Competition and What Happens Next

Kenya Power MD Joseph Siror presenting the company's full year results on October 29, 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

Major electricity producers and heavy industrial users have largely welcomed the move to open up the grid. KenGen, Kenya’s leading power generator, has pursued direct-to-consumer sales for several years as a way to diversify its revenue streams and reduce commercial reliance on Kenya Power as a single buyer.

For factories, manufacturers, and large commercial enterprises, the reforms offer a potential lifeline after years of battling frequent power outages and steep tariffs.

Industrial clients currently shoulder heavy demand charges, fees meant to cover the infrastructure capacity needed to run heavy machinery reliably, which push their per-unit costs well above domestic residential rates and have driven many firms toward off-grid rooftop solar and biomass systems.

To operationalise the transition, EPRA has launched a five-day public consultation window running through December 11 to determine the pricing structure for wheeling charges, the tariffs compensating Kenya Power and KETRACO for carrying third-party electricity across their wires.