Gachagua Vows to Stop Vote Theft in 2027, Challenges IEBC to Declare Winner by 8am

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to prevent electoral fraud in 2027, demanding that the IEBC announce presidential results by 8am on August 11. He also accused IEBC chair Erastus Ethekon of state capture.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to closely monitor the 2027 General Election, claiming that electoral fraud would not succeed if he was involved in overseeing the process.

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Former deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV, Gachagua, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader said his experience in presidential campaigns gave him the expertise to identify and prevent attempts to manipulate election results.

Gachagua maintained that he had never supported a losing presidential candidate, citing his decision to back William Ruto when his political support was not popular.

“I’m an expert in elections; I’ve never lost a presidential election. I have supported presidential candidates even when it looked like it was not fashionable to support (William) Ruto. The day I agreed to support him, he won,” Gachagua said.

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Rigathi Gachagua and President William Ruto.

He pointed to the Mbeere North and Ol Kalou by-elections, alleging that the results of the former were manipulated because he was not involved, while attempts to interfere with the latter failed because he was present.

“Nobody can steal an election where I am involved. He stole Mbeere because it was not my election. They tried it in Ol Kalou; they could not. Nobody will steal the elections,” he declared.

Gachagua wants 2027 presidential winner announced by 8am

The former Deputy President challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to announce the winner of the presidential election by 8am on Wednesday, August 11, 2027.

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He argued that Kenyans should not have to wait several days for the commission to declare the final results.

Erastus Edung Ethekon is a Kenyan lawyer and governance expert who currently serves as the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) (Image: Files)

Gachagua proposed that voting should end at 5pm, followed by a brief break before the counting of ballots begins.

He further suggested that presidential results should be tallied at constituency level by 1am, allowing media organisations to project the likely winner before the IEBC chairperson makes the official announcement.

“The new President must be announced on the 11th by 8:00 am,” he said.

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Gachagua accuses IEBC chair of state capture

Gachagua also questioned the independence of IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon, accusing him of operating under the influence of President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

“So, the chairman is under state capture. The IEBC is run from the Ministry of Interior,” he said.

He alleged that Murkomen had been telling people that his impeachment disqualified him from contesting the presidency and had asked Ethekon to issue a statement clarifying his eligibility.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon

“Murkomen has been going round saying Rigathi Gachagua cannot even be a chairman of a cattle dip—he is leading his people nowhere. And Murkomen told Ethekon: ‘Can you issue a statement and clarify?’” Gachagua said.

He dismissed the IEBC chairperson's position on the matter, arguing that constitutional interpretation on his eligibility was a responsibility of the courts.

“The chairman of IEBC cannot clarify the Constitution. That is the work of the High Court. That is not his work. And his views are irrelevant,” he said.

Citing Article 99(3) of the Constitution, Gachagua argued that a candidate facing questions under Chapter Six should not be disqualified until all available legal appeals, including those before the Supreme Court, have been exhausted.

“Article 99(3): if Rigathi Gachagua presents himself as a presidential candidate, he’ll be cleared. And even if IEBC do not accept his papers, the High Court will tell him to do so because it has done so before,” he said.

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DCP leader questions Smartmatic contract and voter register

Gachagua also demanded answers from the electoral commission over the expiry of its election management technology contract with Smartmatic.

IEBC staff conduct a voter registration exercise as the commission prepares for the 2027 General Election (Image: Files)

He claimed the contract had expired without a replacement system being put in place, warning that a court case involving the matter could delay the process for several months.

“Smartmatic, the management technology, the contract expired yesterday. There is no new system in place; the matter is in court, and it may take four or five months. We are asking him to clarify to Kenyans what happens. He’s not,” he said.

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The DCP leader further accused the commission of failing to address alleged irregularities in the voter register, including claims that foreign nationals from Uganda and Somalia had been registered.

He called for an audit to remove deceased voters and establish the accuracy and credibility of the register ahead of the 2027 polls.

Gachagua also said the United Opposition had met Ethekon in January and agreed to establish a joint secretariat to facilitate monthly consultations with the commission.

Photo collage of ORPP and IEBC officials at a past byelection exercise and IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon at a past event (Image: ORPP-IEBC)

However, he accused the IEBC chairperson of failing to respond to a subsequent letter proposing representatives for the engagements.

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He warned that opposition leaders would mobilise Kenyans to engage the commission directly if it failed to consult political leaders in December.

Gachagua speaks on relationship with Ndindi Nyoro

On his relationship with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, whom some DCP allies have accused of being a mole for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Gachagua said he had not met the legislator.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during public participation session organised by the joint Committee of Finance & National Planning and Public Debt & Privatisation on the Proposed sale of GoK's 15% stake in Safaricom

He nevertheless said he remained willing to mentor leaders who approached him with genuine intentions.

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