Gov’t addresses fears of fuel shortage as Ndindi Nyoro warns of further hike in prices

Fuel shortage fears grip Kenya: Nyoro's warning & matatu operators' plea to Ruto amid record pump prices.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has addressed fears of a potential fuel shortage in the country amid disruptions to global petroleum shipments linked to the escalating Middle East conflict.

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Wandayi allayed the fears and assured Kenyans of uninterrupted supply, adding that the government is monitoring developments in the region, and has a solid plan to mitigate impact.

“We continue to monitor the situation as it evolves in the Middle East specifically, but we can assure the public with certainty that the supply of petroleum products will continue uninterrupted going forward,” he said.

The CS attributed the steady supply of fuel in the country to the controversial Government-to-Government oil importation deal.

Energy & Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi

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His assurance comes against the backdrop of mounting concerns of a possible fuel shortage following an update provided by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Edward Mwirigi Kinyua on October 15.

Mwirigi said at the time that Kenya had more than 15 days of fuel stocks and that suppliers under the G-to-G arrangement had pledged to continue delivering petroleum products.

EPRA further noted that prevailing global market conditions are likely to push global oil prices further, with Kenyans bracing for tougher times ahead.

Ndindi Nyoro's prediction

Similar concerns have been shared by Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro who predicted a sharp increase in global fuel prices.

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“Global oil Prices will likely touch the highest levels next week since the start of the crisis in Iran,” Nyoro said in a statement on Saturday, October 24.

He predicted that the mid-term election in the United States of America will push prices to the highest ever recorded since the conflict began.

“With US mid-term elections happening in the 1st week of November, Iran will definitely seek to inflict maximum damage on Trump by attacking more ships and other oil-related facilities,” the MP said.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during public participation session organised by the joint Committee of Finance & National Planning and Public Debt & Privatisation on the Proposed sale of GoK's 15% stake in Safaricom

According to the lawmaker, the prices will peak on November 5.

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“On the other hand, the prices will peak at around 5th November when Trump will consequently seek to do his worst since there will be nothing to protect or prevent,” he added.

Matatu operators urge Ruto to introduce subsidies

Motorists in Kenya were slapped with the highest fuel prices in history during the October 14 review which raised maximum retail price for a litre of super petrol by Sh12.93 to Sh226.96 per litre in Nairobi, while diesel rose by Sh9.90 to Sh227.76.

Kerosene had the highest increase, with the price jumping by Sh28.49 to Sh219.87 per litre for the period ending November 14.

Following the increase, Kenya’s public transport operators are now urging President William Ruto to introduce fuel subsidies.

COPEC has predicted another increase in fuel prices this week