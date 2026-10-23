The Parliament of Kenya is the bicameral national legislature of Kenya, located at the Parliament Buildings on Parliament Road in Nairobi (Image: Files)

The Parliament of Kenya is the bicameral national legislature of Kenya, located at the Parliament Buildings on Parliament Road in Nairobi (Image: Files)

The One-Third Voter Rule: See how Kenya’s proposed MP Recall Law will work

Parliament has approved an amendment that would require recall petitions against MPs to secure support from at least one-third of registered voters in every ward within a constituency.

Article 104 of Kenya’s Constitution gives voters the right to recall a member of Parliament before the end of their term.

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It also requires Parliament to enact legislation setting out the grounds for recall and the procedure to be followed.

Putting that right into practice has proved difficult.

The Elections Act previously contained provisions governing recall petitions, including grounds such as violations of Chapter Six of the Constitution, mismanagement of public resources and certain election offences.

The framework also contained requirements for court findings and voter support.

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In 2017, the High Court declared parts of the recall provisions unconstitutional.

The ruling exposed problems with restrictions placed on who could initiate a recall and how petitions could be brought.

In 2025, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said there was no operative legal framework enabling the recall of MPs and senators.

The Elections (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2024, is intended to help address the gap by providing a procedure for exercising the constitutional right.

The current body is the 13th Parliament, which started its term following the general elections held on August 9, 2022 (Image: Files)

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How the one-third rule would work

On October 22, the National Assembly approved amendments requiring recall petitions against a Member of the National Assembly to receive support from at least one-third of registered voters in every ward within the affected constituency.

For a senator, the proposed threshold would apply in every constituency within the county.

The requirement is geographical as well as numerical.

A constituency can contain several wards, and a petition would need sufficient support in every one of them rather than accumulating signatures mainly from areas where opposition to the MP is strongest.

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For example, a constituency with five wards would need to meet the one-third threshold separately in each of those five wards.

Failing to reach the threshold in even one ward could prevent the petition from satisfying the proposed requirement.

For a senator, support would have to meet the specified threshold in every constituency in the county.

What happens after a petition?

The proposed framework also provides for a recall vote, with a simple majority of participating voters deciding the outcome of the recall election.

That means gathering the required signatures would initiate the process rather than automatically removing the elected representative.

Voters would have a further opportunity to decide whether the member should remain in office.

The petition and election procedures would be administered through the legal framework established by the amended law and the relevant electoral regulations.

The exact grounds for recall, documentation requirements, deadlines and checks on signatures will need to be read from the final enacted text and any regulations implementing it.

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MPs exercise the sovereign will of the citizens by representing constituencies, counties, and special interest groups (Image: Files)

Why the threshold is controversial

Supporters of a strict threshold may argue that it protects elected representatives from recall campaigns driven by political rivalry or temporary public anger.

Requiring support across every ward or constituency could demonstrate broader dissatisfaction rather than concentrated opposition in one locality.

Critics may counter that demanding one-third of registered voters in every area creates a high hurdle, especially where voter turnout or registration rates vary.

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A petition could have strong support across most of a constituency but fail because it falls short in one ward.

The debate is about how to balance two interests:

Protecting the stability of elected institutions and preserving the public's ability to hold representatives accountable between elections.

Why the Bill is not yet law

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The amendment forms part of the Elections (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2024, a Senate Bill that has been considered by the National Assembly.

After approving its amendments on October 22, the National Assembly sent the amended Bill back to the Senate for consideration.

The Senate must consider the changes.

If the two Houses resolve their differences and the Bill completes the remaining constitutional steps, it can be presented for presidential assent.

Until that process is completed, voters cannot treat the one-third threshold as an operative new recall procedure.

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What should voters know?

The constitutional right of recall remains in Article 104, but the precise process depends on legislation that satisfies the Constitution and can be administered by the IEBC.

Kenyans considering a recall petition should therefore avoid relying on social-media templates or assumed signature thresholds.

They should check the current law and official guidance from the IEBC before attempting to file a petition.