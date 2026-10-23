Deadly clashes erupted in the border town of Moyale between security forces and militias from Ethiopia's Oromia and Somali regional states, sending thousands of refugees across the border into Kenya (Image: Files)

Deadly clashes erupted in the border town of Moyale between security forces and militias from Ethiopia's Oromia and Somali regional states, sending thousands of refugees across the border into Kenya (Image: Files)

Moyale Border Crisis: At Least Nine Dead as 2,500 Ethiopians Flee to Kenya

Clashes in the Ethiopian border town of Moyale have killed at least nine people and driven an estimated 2,500 people into Kenya. The Kenya Red Cross has begun emergency assistance for displaced families as authorities assess their needs and monitor the security situation along the border.

The fighting began on Wednesday, October 21, in Moyale on the Ethiopian side of the Kenya - Ethiopia border with gunfire continuing into Friday

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The town straddles the international boundary, with the Kenyan side located in Marsabit County and the Ethiopian settlement forming part of Ethiopia’s Oromia region.

Residents described the violence as clashes involving Oromo and Somali groups.

Local media reported that tensions may have been linked to a dispute over the Somali regional flag and earlier violence in the area, but the precise trigger had not been independently established by Friday.

An official at a hospital in Ethiopian Moyale reported that at least nine people had died over several days.

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About 30 injured people had reportedly been admitted to the hospital, many suffering injuries from heavy weapons.

The violence also affected the Kenyan side.

A stray bullet struck a local woman in the neck, according to a Kenyan police report - she was treated at a private hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

The dispute was triggered by tensions over the hoisting of the Somali Regional State flag on an administrative office in an area administered by Oromia (Image: Files)

At least 2,500 displaced people

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Marsabit County Commissioner Stanley Kamande said that at least 2,500 people who had fled Ethiopia were staying in the Kenyan town of Moyale by October 23.

Some had sought shelter with relatives and local residents, while others required temporary accommodation and emergency supplies.

The Kenya Red Cross launched a relief operation initially targeting 1,000 households.

Its teams are providing temporary shelter, food, safe water, healthcare and essential household items, including tents, blankets, sleeping mats, jerrycans and kitchen sets.

The organisation is also distributing fortified porridge flour for young children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, providing first aid and helping relatives separated during the displacement reconnect through its family-links service.

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The number of people still inside Ethiopia who have been displaced by the fighting remains unclear.

The Kenya Red Cross Society launched an emergency humanitarian response to provide temporary shelter, food, and medical aid (Image: Files)

How Kenya handles people fleeing violence

Kenya has a legal framework for receiving and protecting people seeking refuge across its borders.

The Refugees Act, 2021, sets out the procedures for registering asylum-seekers, determining refugee status and providing protection.

The Department of Refugee Services is responsible for refugee registration and status determination, working with humanitarian partners, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees where appropriate.

People fleeing danger may need immediate shelter, healthcare and food before their individual circumstances have been fully assessed.

Registration then helps authorities establish who has arrived, identify vulnerable people and determine the assistance and protection required.

People who seek international protection are assessed through the applicable process.

Crossing the border does not automatically confer formally recognised refugee status, but the immediate humanitarian response should not depend on whether every person has completed that process.

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Kenya's authorities must also consider their protection obligations when dealing with people who may face serious danger if returned to their place of origin.

The Kenya - Ethiopia border

Moyale is an important border crossing linking northern Kenya and southern Ethiopia. The town supports cross-border trade, transport and long-standing family and community connections.

When insecurity affects the Ethiopian side, the consequences can quickly reach Kenyan traders, households and local services.

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A prolonged disruption could affect movement across the border and add pressure to an area where water, shelter and healthcare resources are limited.

Kenyan officials and humanitarian organisations must therefore coordinate border security with the needs of people seeking safety.

That includes ensuring orderly registration, protecting vulnerable families, maintaining access to essential services and monitoring the situation in case further displacement occurs.

What happens next?

The immediate priority is to account for the people who have arrived, provide emergency support and establish whether the violence will continue.

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The reported death toll and displacement figures may change as hospitals, local authorities and humanitarian agencies gather more information.

The cause of the fighting also requires further clarification from authorities on both sides of the border.