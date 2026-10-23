Kenya Power Lists Scheduled Blackouts: See Affected Areas on Saturday October 24
Most affected areas will experience interruptions from 9am to 5pm, while parts of Thamaru and Ngunguru in Nyeri County will have an earlier start at 8am, with power expected to be interrupted until 5pm.
Here are the areas scheduled for maintenance.
1. Nyeri County
Thamaru and Ngunguru
The planned interruption will affect Kahara Village, Karogoto Market, Kahiga Village, Thamaru Village, Ngunguru Secondary School, Kiambachi Village, Ngurumo Dispensary, Ngunguru Coffee Factory, Maingirano Village, Gatiki Village, Safaricom boosters, Airtel boosters and adjacent customers.
Kangubiri Girls High School
Affected locations include Kangubiri Girls High School, Kanderendu Village and adjacent customers.
Kagumo TTC and Mutathini
The interruption will affect Kagumo Teachers Training College (TTC), Kiambuiri, N Tetu Coffee Factory, G.N Rukahu, Mutathini Market, Lilongwe, Mutathini Booster, parts of Munyororo Village, Kiriti Village and adjacent customers.
2. Parts of Kiambu County
Kirigiti, Riabai and Tinganga
Affected locations include Kirigiti Market, Riabai Market, part of Ndumberi, Sasini, Tinganga Market, Ngaita, Gichocho, Nyautto, St. Ann Liuki, Muhugu Farm, Mworoto, Anmer Primary School, Zaria Estate, Dewridge Estate, Kenflora Growers, Nyala Farmhouse and adjacent customers.
Residents and businesses in the affected areas should make arrangements ahead of the planned interruptions, especially those relying on electricity for business operations, refrigeration and other essential activities.
Customers can check Kenya Power's official website at www.kplc.co.ke for maintenance notices or contact the company through its customer-care channels, including the USSD code *977# and customercare@kplc.co.ke.
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020Jeff Koinange's Homes Face Auction Over Ksh130 Million Debt
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020"Who Is Pushing This Lockdown Crap & Why?" - Ezekiel Mutua