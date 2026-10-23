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Kenya Power Lists Scheduled Blackouts: See Affected Areas on Saturday October 24

Kibaki Muthamia
Kibaki Muthamia 20:43 - 23 October 2026
The Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC (Kenya Power) is the national electric utility responsible for the transmission, distribution, and retailing of electricity throughout Kenya (Image: Files)
Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions in parts of Nyeri and Kiambu counties on Saturday, October 24, 2026, to facilitate maintenance on its power network.
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Most affected areas will experience interruptions from 9am to 5pm, while parts of Thamaru and Ngunguru in Nyeri County will have an earlier start at 8am, with power expected to be interrupted until 5pm.

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Here are the areas scheduled for maintenance.

Serving over 9.6 million customers across the country, Kenya Power manages the grid infrastructure to supply power to homes, businesses, and industries (Image: Files)
Serving over 9.6 million customers across the country, Kenya Power manages the grid infrastructure to supply power to homes, businesses, and industries (Image: Files)

1. Nyeri County

Thamaru and Ngunguru

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The planned interruption will affect Kahara Village, Karogoto Market, Kahiga Village, Thamaru Village, Ngunguru Secondary School, Kiambachi Village, Ngurumo Dispensary, Ngunguru Coffee Factory, Maingirano Village, Gatiki Village, Safaricom boosters, Airtel boosters and adjacent customers.

Kangubiri Girls High School

Affected locations include Kangubiri Girls High School, Kanderendu Village and adjacent customers.

Kagumo TTC and Mutathini

The interruption will affect Kagumo Teachers Training College (TTC), Kiambuiri, N Tetu Coffee Factory, G.N Rukahu, Mutathini Market, Lilongwe, Mutathini Booster, parts of Munyororo Village, Kiriti Village and adjacent customers.

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Dial *977# on your mobile phone (available to all mobile network users) to buy prepaid tokens, view postpaid bills, check account balances, track applications, and report issues (Image: Files)
Dial *977# on your mobile phone (available to all mobile network users) to buy prepaid tokens, view postpaid bills, check account balances, track applications, and report issues (Image: Files)

2. Parts of Kiambu County

Kirigiti, Riabai and Tinganga

Affected locations include Kirigiti Market, Riabai Market, part of Ndumberi, Sasini, Tinganga Market, Ngaita, Gichocho, Nyautto, St. Ann Liuki, Muhugu Farm, Mworoto, Anmer Primary School, Zaria Estate, Dewridge Estate, Kenflora Growers, Nyala Farmhouse and adjacent customers.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas should make arrangements ahead of the planned interruptions, especially those relying on electricity for business operations, refrigeration and other essential activities.

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Customers can check Kenya Power's official website at www.kplc.co.ke for maintenance notices or contact the company through its customer-care channels, including the USSD code *977# and customercare@kplc.co.ke.

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