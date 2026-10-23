Gideon Moi Apologises to Baringo Residents for Trusting Ruto's Promises

According to Gideon Moi, the withdrawal from the senate contest was framed at the time as part of a broader arrangement aimed at bringing KANU closer to Ruto's United Democratic Alliance.

According to Gideon Moi, the withdrawal from the senate contest was framed at the time as part of a broader arrangement aimed at bringing KANU closer to Ruto's United Democratic Alliance.

Gideon Moi said he regrets trusting President William Ruto's promises and subsequently withdrawing from the 2025 Senate by-election.

Former Baringo Senator and KANU chairman Gideon Moi has publicly apologised to Baringo residents.

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Moi said he regrets trusting President William Ruto's promises and subsequently withdrawing from the 2025 Senate by-election.

Speaking at a gathering in Kabarak on 23 October, Moi used the occasion to explain the deeper rift that has since developed between him and the Ruto administration, citing unfulfilled promises and what he described as repeated provocations from the government.

Gideon Moi.

Why Gideon Moi pulled out of Baringo senate race

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Moi had abandoned his bid to reclaim the Baringo Senate seat he held between 2013 and 2022, following a meeting with Ruto at State House.

He said he had deliberately stayed quiet during that discussion, allowing others in the room to lead the conversation.

President William Ruto.

"During the discussion, I made sure that in everything, I remained silent and let those professionals talk," he said.

Ruto confirmed that he personally asked Moi to step aside from the race.

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According to Moi, the withdrawal was framed at the time as part of a broader arrangement aimed at bringing KANU closer to Ruto's United Democratic Alliance and the administration's broad-based government model.

The decision did not sit well with everyone within KANU, with some party members questioning whether leadership had properly consulted supporters before pulling out of the contest.

Standard Group used as pretext, Gideon Moi claims

Beyond the apology, Moi also accused William Ruto's administration of using concerns over the independence of the Standard Group as cover to target him and his family, stressing that they are far from the media company's only shareholders.

Dispute over family land near Eldoret State lodge

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Tensions between the Moi family and the administration have also spilled into a land dispute involving a five-acre parcel near Eldoret State Lodge in Uasin Gishu County.

Eldoret State Lodge.

According to The Standard, armed General Service Unit officers entered the property in October and ordered caretakers to leave.

The family's lawyer, Moses Mutisya, maintains that the Mois have owned the land since 1996 and has challenged the move as unlawful.

Moi reportedly listed the occupation of the family property among the grievances that have strained his relationship with the government.

Abduction of Alex Kiprotich raises press freedom concerns

Moi also addressed the abduction of a senior staff member at the Standard Group, which he linked to broader efforts he believes are aimed at targeting his family through the media house.

The organisation has faced mounting concerns over press freedom since the reported abduction of associate editor Alex Kiprotich in September.

Reports indicate armed men seized Kiprotich near Nakuru before releasing him later.

The incident triggered calls for a formal investigation. Police have denied any involvement, though they confirmed they were investigating the matter.

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