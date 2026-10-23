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VIDEO: Terrifying Moment 13-Storey Building Collapses in Eastleigh

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 15:38 - 23 October 2026
VIDEO: Terrifying Moment 13-Storey Building Collapses in Eastleigh
VIDEO: Terrifying Moment 13-Storey Building Collapses in Eastleigh
A 13-storey building under construction has collapsed in Eastleigh, Nairobi, prompting an urgent emergency response amid fears that people may be trapped beneath the rubble.
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A 13-storey building under construction collapsed on Friday afternoon in Nairobi’s bustling Eastleigh commercial district, sparking urgent fears that multiple individuals could be trapped beneath the rubble.

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The incident occurred along Yusuf Haji Avenue on 9th Street, adjacent to Day to Day Supermarket. The sudden collapse sent shockwaves through the busy commercial hub, drawing massive crowds of local traders, shoppers, and residents to the site.

Reports suggest that while the upper levels were actively being developed, the lower floors were already occupied by businesses and residential tenants, raising grave concerns for construction workers and occupants who may have been inside when the structure gave way.

Emergency Response Teams Dispatched

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The Kenya Red Cross swiftly deployed emergency teams to the area, stating: "A building has collapsed along Yusuf Haji Avenue, next to Day to Day Supermarket on 9th Street, Eastleigh. Kenya Red Cross response teams are en route to the scene."

The exact number of casualties and trapped individuals remained unconfirmed as emergency personnel worked against the clock to assess the damage and begin rescue efforts.

The collapse triggered extensive gridlock throughout Eastleigh and surrounding roads across Nairobi’s Eastlands.

Rescue operations faced severe bottlenecks due to surging crowds, compounded by foot traffic following Friday prayers, a significant weekly observance for the area's predominantly Muslim community.

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As onlookers flocked to 9th Street and shared live video streams pleading for rapid intervention from Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, police were forced to deploy tear gas to push back the crowds and clear a path for emergency vehicles.

A multi-agency emergency contingent subsequently took control of the site, featuring personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), regular police, and the Bomb Disposal Unit to secure the perimeter and assist in the search-and-rescue operation.

Neither the Nairobi City County Government, the National Police Service, the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), nor the National Construction Authority (NCA) had issued an official statement regarding the collapse or the building's compliance with safety and zoning regulations at the time of reporting.

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