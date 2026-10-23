Edwin Sifuna’s Wife: Profile, education, family and love story of media-shy woman behind Linda Mwananchi leader

Edwin Sifuna is a vocal politician who does not mind ruffling feathers but his wife is the complete opposite. Meet the little-known woman who stole his heart.

If the stars align in 2027, Didi Wamukoya Watenya will be Kenya’s next First Lady.

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The little-known lawyer is the woman who stole the heart of Nairobi Senator Edwin Watenya Sifuna, who is eyeing the presidency in the 2027 Generation Election on a Linda Mwananchi ticket.

Simply known as Didi, the lawyer is not your ordinary woman as she is a highly-learned legal mind so much so that Sifuna has previously admitted he avoids arguments at home because she is more educated than him.

While Sifuna is vocal and does not mind ruffling feathers, Didi is the complete opposite, opting to stay away from the spotlight as she goes about her business.

Didi Wamukoya’s education and career background

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Like Sifuna, Didi is also a lawyer who has been an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya since being admitted to the bar in 2007.

She attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Law at the University of Nairobi and then a post-graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law. Didi also has a Master of Environmental Law, from the University of Nairobi.

Edwin Sifuna's wife Didi Wamukoya.

Edwin Sifuna’s wife spent eight years as head of prosecution at the Kenya Wildlife Service before moving to the African Wildlife Foundation, where she served as director of Counter Wildlife Trafficking.

She was the Head of Prosecution and Investigation Officer at KWS and previously worked as a Parliamentary Assistant to former Cabinet Minister Dr Noah Wekesa.

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Didi’s other roles at KWS included being a Law Enforcement Manager while she is an author who co-wrote a book on Natural Resources and Environmental Justice in Kenya (Muigua K., Wamukoya D., Kariuki F., Natural Resources and Environmental Justice in Kenya (Glenwood Publishers Ltd, 2015)).

Didi Wamukoya’s political family

While she prefers to stay away from politics, Didi has lived it as she is the daughter of Joseph Wamukoya, former MP for Matungu Constituency in Kakamega County, who also served as an Assistant Minister during former President Daniel Arap Moi’s regime.

Didi, Edwin Sifuna’s love story and marriage

A file image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

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The couple met while they were students at the University of Nairobi and their love grew into a marriage which was formalised in 2015 after Edwin Sifuna paid dowry in line with the Luhya community’s customs and traditions.

Didi and Edwin Sifuna’s family

Didi and Ediwn Sifuna are blessed with a daughter who they prefer to keep private. No photos have been shared online of their daughter.

Being Edwin Sifuna’s main support system

Ediwn Sifuna has stated numerous times how his wife is the “boss” at home as he leans on her support on a number of issues pertaining to their family.

Edwin Sifuna as he unveiled his political vehicle for the 2027 race against President William Ruto

While he pushes for good governance in public, Didi pulls the strings behind the scenes, helping him fully focus on his political objectives as he looks to beat the odds and become Kenya’s sixth President in the 2027 General Election.