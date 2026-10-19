Edwin Sifuna dismisses Arsenal and Man United as he reveals surprise EPL team he supports

The Nairobi Senator has not spared the Gunners after confirming that he neither supports them or Manchester United.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has dismissed Arsenal’s chances of winning the English Premier League title for a second season in a row.

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The Gunners have started their title defence in good fashion after winning six of their eight games, to remain three points behind leaders Manchester City, who have been flawless so far.

While Arsenal and Manchester United enjoy a huge following in Kenya, Sifuna is among those who do not support either, and he has revealed the team he loves while hitting out at Mikel Arteta’s team.

“I support Chelsea,” Sifuna said during an interview with the BBC. “Why do we talk like there are no other teams. Let Arsenal and Manchester United give us space. We are just waiting for Arsenal to slip up in two games and we dislodge them.”

Nairobi Senator’s Tackle on Arsenal

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Sifuna’s Chelsea are third on the EPL league standings with 13 points, five behind Arsenal, and eight behind Man City. He is, however, predicting doom for the Gunners soon.

“We normally see that photo of an elephant on a tree and every year, we are waiting [for it to go down] and next month, Arsenal will be put in their place,” he predicted.

“Our biggest joy will be seeing others cry,” said the Linda Mwananchi Movement boss.

Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Saturday just hours after Chelsea had edged out Everton 2-0 as the race for the Premier League intensifies.

Can Sifuna Boost Chelsea’s Following?

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Sifuna’s confession for Chelsea could prop up the Blues’ support in Kenya given the club does not have a massive following in the country compared to West Africa where stars like John Obi Mikel (Nigeria), Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) and Michael Essien (Ghana) played for the club.

With his popularity increasing, Chelsea’s popularity could also swell in Kenya especially if opts to don their jersey like some top politicians has done before with Arsenal and Manchester United.