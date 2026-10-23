Peres Jepchirchir Suspended By AIU in Shock Development After Sydney Marathon Win. © World Athletics

Peres Jepchirchir Suspended By AIU in Shock Development After Sydney Marathon Win. © World Athletics

Peres Jepchirchir Suspended By AIU in Shock Development After Sydney Marathon Win

The Kenyan Olympic champion’s latest marathon triumph is under scrutiny following a doping finding that could have major consequences for her career.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has handed a provisional suspension to reigning world champion and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir after she tested positive for the banned blood-booster Erythropoietin (EPO).

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The adverse analytical finding originated from an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya prior to her recent victory at the 2026 Sydney Marathon.

The unexpected sanction sends shockwaves through the running world, placing the legacy of one of the sport's most accomplished long-distance runners under intense scrutiny.

The Doping Allegations and AIU Confirmation

The AIU confirmed the disciplinary measure via an official communication, noting that the targeted test was conducted on home soil in the lead-up to her appearance in Australia.

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"The AIU has provisionally suspended reigning World and former Olympic champion, Peres Jepchirchir, after an out-of-competition sample, collected in Kenya prior to her recent Sydney Marathon victory, returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO," the integrity body stated.

Classified as a non-specified prohibited substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List, EPO is a synthetic hormone that triggers the production of red blood cells.

Peres Jepchirchir won marathon gold for Kenya at the 2025 World Championships. Photo: Imago

By elevating oxygen transport throughout the body, the substance provides significant performance-enhancing benefits in endurance events.

Under World Athletics regulations, the provisional ban bars Jepchirchir from entering any sanctioned competitions or taking part in official athletics activities while disciplinary proceedings are ongoing.

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A Decorated Career Under the Microscope

The 31-year-old Kenyan athlete has long been considered one of the defining figures of modern road racing, boasting a dominant record across both the half-marathon and the full 42.195-kilometer distance.

Her decorated resume includes four World Marathon Major victories: New York (2021), Boston (2022), London (2024), and Sydney (2026). During the 2024 London Marathon, she established a women-only world record with a blistering time of 2:16:16.

In addition to her major city triumphs, Jepchirchir secured Olympic marathon gold at the 2021 Tokyo Games and earned two world half-marathon titles in 2016 and 2020.

Potential Penalties and Next Steps

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Jepchirchir's latest victory in Sydney is now under formal review. If the AIU's findings are upheld by a disciplinary tribunal, the Kenyan runner faces the forfeiture of her title, course records, and prize money from the Australian race.