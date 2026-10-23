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Caught on Camera: Sitting Kitui MCA Arrested Over String of Nairobi CBD Phone Thefts

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 13:30 - 23 October 2026
Caught on Camera: Sitting Kitui MCA Arrested Over String of Nairobi CBD Phone Thefts
Caught on Camera: Sitting Kitui MCA Arrested Over String of Nairobi CBD Phone Thefts PHOTO: DCI X
The arrest of a sitting Kitui MCA in Nairobi has taken a dramatic turn, with detectives uncovering details that could complicate his legal troubles even further.
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Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka, the sitting Member of the County Assembly (MCA) for Ikanga/Kyatune Ward in Kitui County, has been arrested by detectives from Kamukunji Police Station along Mfangano Street in connection with a trail of mobile phone thefts across Nairobi’s Central Business District.

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The high-profile arrest marks a stunning twist in ongoing urban crime investigations, bringing him down in an arrest that has sent shockwaves across the country.

Acting on precise, actionable intelligence gathered over weeks of intensive surveillance, law enforcement officers swooped down on the suspect along Mfangano Street.

The targeted raid effectively closed the net on Musyoka, who had become the primary focus of detectives investigating a worrying surge of phone snatching incidents across Nairobi’s bustling commercial nerve centre.

Tracked Down on Mfangano Street: The Kamukunji Police Raid

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According to investigative briefs shared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on X, the elected leader had been firmly entrenched on the radar of Kamukunji detectives following a string of reported mobile phone thefts that plagued the Central Business District across August and September 2026.

The brazen nature of the robberies had alarmed local traders, commuters, and security personnel alike, prompting an intensified intelligence-led manhunt.

By monitoring movement patterns and leveraging ground informants, tactical units managed to corner the Kitui ward representative on Mfangano Street, taking him into custody without incident before transferring him to processing cells ahead of formal arraignment.

CCTV Footage Exposes the Urban Crime Trail

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Investigators revealed that modern surveillance infrastructure played a pivotal role in unmasking the suspect. High-definition closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage captured across multiple crime scenes in the CBD provided detectives with undeniable visual evidence linking the politician to the reported phone theft incidents.

The digital trail proved instrumental in dismantling any denials, as forensic imaging positively identified the sitting MCA participating directly in the coordinated thefts.

The integration of advanced urban surveillance systems has increasingly cornered perpetrators who previously operated under the assumption that political immunity or public prominence would shield them from accountability in crowded metropolitan environments.

The sudden arrest on Mfangano Street has further unmasked a history of unresolved legal battles trailing the Kitui politician.

Beyond the ongoing investigations into the recent Nairobi CBD phone thefts, law enforcement databases confirmed that Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka was already a wanted man facing an active, outstanding warrant of arrest in a separate criminal matter.

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Records indicate that the MCA is heavily implicated in Criminal Case No. 112/303/2024, stemming from proceedings at the Makadara Law Courts where he had been formally charged with an offence of stealing.

Having previously secured his freedom after being released on a court bond, the suspect allegedly jumped bail by failing to attend scheduled court hearings, prompting the issuance of the pending warrant that has now caught up with him following his latest brushes with the law.

"No One Is Above the Law": DCI Issues Stern Warning to Rogue Leaders

In the wake of the high-profile apprehension, the DCI issued an uncompromising statement reinforcing the tenet of absolute equality before the law, regardless of an individual's social standing, political office, or public status.

Emphasising the agency's resolve to stamp out criminal conduct across all echelons of society, the DCI reiterated: “No one is above the law. Detectives will continue to pursue leads and bring suspects before the courts to answer to criminal conduct, regardless of their position or status in society.”

As police finalise booking procedures and compile comprehensive forensic evidence files, the detained MCA remains locked in custody awaiting his day in court.

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