Caught on Camera: Sitting Kitui MCA Arrested Over String of Nairobi CBD Phone Thefts
Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka, the sitting Member of the County Assembly (MCA) for Ikanga/Kyatune Ward in Kitui County, has been arrested by detectives from Kamukunji Police Station along Mfangano Street in connection with a trail of mobile phone thefts across Nairobi’s Central Business District.
The high-profile arrest marks a stunning twist in ongoing urban crime investigations, bringing him down in an arrest that has sent shockwaves across the country.
Acting on precise, actionable intelligence gathered over weeks of intensive surveillance, law enforcement officers swooped down on the suspect along Mfangano Street.
The targeted raid effectively closed the net on Musyoka, who had become the primary focus of detectives investigating a worrying surge of phone snatching incidents across Nairobi’s bustling commercial nerve centre.
Tracked Down on Mfangano Street: The Kamukunji Police Raid
According to investigative briefs shared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on X, the elected leader had been firmly entrenched on the radar of Kamukunji detectives following a string of reported mobile phone thefts that plagued the Central Business District across August and September 2026.
The brazen nature of the robberies had alarmed local traders, commuters, and security personnel alike, prompting an intensified intelligence-led manhunt.
By monitoring movement patterns and leveraging ground informants, tactical units managed to corner the Kitui ward representative on Mfangano Street, taking him into custody without incident before transferring him to processing cells ahead of formal arraignment.
CCTV Footage Exposes the Urban Crime Trail
𝗞𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗜 𝗠𝗖𝗔 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗜 𝗖𝗕𝗗 𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗙𝗧𝗦 A trail of alleged mobile phone thefts in Nairobi’s Central Business District has finally caught up with a sitting Member of the County Assembly (MCA), following his arrest by detectives from Kamukunji Police Station. Acting on actionable intelligence, the detectives swooped on the suspect in Mfangano Street, closing in on a man wanted in connection with a string of reported phone thefts. The suspect, Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka, the sitting MCA for Ikanga/Kyatune Ward in Kitui County, had been on the detectives’ radar over three separate incidents reported in August and September 2026. CCTV footage proved instrumental in the investigations, with detectives positively identifying him in connection with the reported incidents. His arrest has also brought to the fore an outstanding warrant of arrest in a separate case. The MCA is wanted in Criminal Case No. 112/303/2024 after failing to attend court following his release on bond by Makadara Law Courts, where he had been charged with an offence of stealing. The suspect is currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment. The DCI reiterates that no one is above the law. Detectives will continue to pursue leads and bring suspects before the courts to answer to criminal conduct, regardless of their position or status in society. #FichuaKwaDCI. Call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000 to report anonymously. Usiogope!— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 23, 2026
Investigators revealed that modern surveillance infrastructure played a pivotal role in unmasking the suspect. High-definition closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage captured across multiple crime scenes in the CBD provided detectives with undeniable visual evidence linking the politician to the reported phone theft incidents.
The digital trail proved instrumental in dismantling any denials, as forensic imaging positively identified the sitting MCA participating directly in the coordinated thefts.
The integration of advanced urban surveillance systems has increasingly cornered perpetrators who previously operated under the assumption that political immunity or public prominence would shield them from accountability in crowded metropolitan environments.
The sudden arrest on Mfangano Street has further unmasked a history of unresolved legal battles trailing the Kitui politician.
Beyond the ongoing investigations into the recent Nairobi CBD phone thefts, law enforcement databases confirmed that Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka was already a wanted man facing an active, outstanding warrant of arrest in a separate criminal matter.
Records indicate that the MCA is heavily implicated in Criminal Case No. 112/303/2024, stemming from proceedings at the Makadara Law Courts where he had been formally charged with an offence of stealing.
Having previously secured his freedom after being released on a court bond, the suspect allegedly jumped bail by failing to attend scheduled court hearings, prompting the issuance of the pending warrant that has now caught up with him following his latest brushes with the law.
"No One Is Above the Law": DCI Issues Stern Warning to Rogue Leaders
In the wake of the high-profile apprehension, the DCI issued an uncompromising statement reinforcing the tenet of absolute equality before the law, regardless of an individual's social standing, political office, or public status.
Emphasising the agency's resolve to stamp out criminal conduct across all echelons of society, the DCI reiterated: “No one is above the law. Detectives will continue to pursue leads and bring suspects before the courts to answer to criminal conduct, regardless of their position or status in society.”
As police finalise booking procedures and compile comprehensive forensic evidence files, the detained MCA remains locked in custody awaiting his day in court.
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