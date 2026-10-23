Caught on Camera: Sitting Kitui MCA Arrested Over String of Nairobi CBD Phone Thefts

𝗞𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗜 𝗠𝗖𝗔 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗜 𝗖𝗕𝗗 𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗙𝗧𝗦 A trail of alleged mobile phone thefts in Nairobi’s Central Business District has finally caught up with a sitting Member of the County Assembly (MCA), following his arrest by detectives from Kamukunji Police Station. Acting on actionable intelligence, the detectives swooped on the suspect in Mfangano Street, closing in on a man wanted in connection with a string of reported phone thefts. The suspect, Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka, the sitting MCA for Ikanga/Kyatune Ward in Kitui County, had been on the detectives’ radar over three separate incidents reported in August and September 2026. CCTV footage proved instrumental in the investigations, with detectives positively identifying him in connection with the reported incidents. His arrest has also brought to the fore an outstanding warrant of arrest in a separate case. The MCA is wanted in Criminal Case No. 112/303/2024 after failing to attend court following his release on bond by Makadara Law Courts, where he had been charged with an offence of stealing. The suspect is currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment. The DCI reiterates that no one is above the law. Detectives will continue to pursue leads and bring suspects before the courts to answer to criminal conduct, regardless of their position or status in society. #FichuaKwaDCI. Call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000 to report anonymously. Usiogope!